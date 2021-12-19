 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Two Ravens cornerbacks and a wide receiver placed on COVID/Reserve list in the past 24 hours

More absences with the Packers game hours away

By Kyle P Barber
Baltimore Ravens v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The already battered and bruised Baltimore Ravens who can’t afford to miss any more players will be down many more, as defensive backs Chris Westry and Jimmy Smith, along with wide receiver Sammy Watkins, have been placed on the COVID/Reserve list over the past 24 hours.

Westry was expected to play as the Ravens’ No. 2 cornerback for today’s affair. After being placed on the COVID/Reserve list, many expected—or hoped— Jimmy Smith to take his place. Now, neither are available for the game and Aaron Rodgers is coming to M&T Bank Stadium.

Instead, the Ravens secondary will rely upon Anthony Averett, Tavon Young, Kevon Seymour, Robert Jackson and Mazzi Wilkins in the cornerback rotation. The safety room, which already lost Chuck Clark for this game due to COVID, will see safety Tony Jefferson return after he signed with the practice squad earlier this week. He joins Brandon Stephens, Geno Stone and Anthony Levine Sr. as back-end defensive backs.

