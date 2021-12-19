Ravens vs. Packers: Bold predictions

The Ravens return home on a two-game skid to face the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Baltimore will have to play the Green Bay Packers without a litany of key starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives their bold predictions for the game.

Joshua Reed

After finding out that he will be making his second career start, Tyler Huntley will lead his band of wounded warriors to a glorious victory over A-A-Ron and the heavily favored Green Bay Packers. He’ll account for four touchdowns (three passing and one rushing) and finish with a 100+ passer rating. The defense will bend between the 20s but clamp down in the red zone, holding Green Bay out of the end zone on the majority of the trips inside the Baltimore 20-yard line. The pass rush will have a big day and help the depleted secondary by dropping Rodgers for five sacks. Ravens win 34-31.

Vasilis Lericos

Envisioning a high-scoring affair regardless of who is under center for Baltimore. Mark Andrews, Hollywood Brown, and Rashod Bateman combine for 250 receiving yards and three scores. On the other side of the ball, Anthony Averett does an admirable job shadowing Davante Adams. The edge rushers supply a trio of sacks and Devin Duvernay returns a kick for a touchdown. In the end, unfortunately, the injury-ravaged Ravens don’t have the horses to keep pace in the 4th quarter. Packers 41, Ravens 33.

Spencer Schultz

The Packers outclass the Ravens as Aaron Rodgers leads three touchdown scoring drives and Tyler Huntley performs admirably but shows inexperience. The Ravens make a play on special teams and generate an impasse in the game by scoring a touchdown but ultimately can’t get it done. Devonta Freeman scores the lone Ravens’ touchdown while Rodgers pitches three.

Dustin Cox

Aaron Rodgers firmly cements his place in the MVP race as he throws for five touchdowns against Baltimore’s nonexistent secondary. Davante Adams goes over 200 receiving yards for the day. On offense, Tyler Huntley tries his best to keep pace on the scoreboard, but the offensive line fails him in the end, allowing five sacks. Rashod Bateman crosses 100 receiving yards for the second week in a row and finds the endzone for the first time in his NFL career. Ravens lose 38-17.