Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 15

As we enter Week 15 of the NFL season, division standings and playoff races continue to tighten up around the league. Bye weeks are in now officially in the rear view mirror and there’s only a few games left on each team’s schedule — so the stretch run is here.
A number of teams are facing a long list of players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, making some games difficult to project. However, that won’t stop the predictions from rolling in, so get in on the action below with our staff!
Updated standings:
- Jonas 138-69-1
- Kyle 134-73-1
- Dustin, BB readers 133-74-1
- Spencer 132-75-1
- Vasilis 125-82-1
- Frank 124-83-1
- Josh 123-84-1
Consensus picks —
- Bills > Panthers (BUF -10.5)
- Cardinals > Lions (AZ -13.5)
- Dolphins > Jets (MIA -8.5)
- Cowboys > Giants (DAL -10.5)
- Eagles > Washington (PHI -6.5)
- 49ers > Falcons (SF -9.5)
- Rams > Seahawks (LAR -4.5)
- Buccaneers > Saints (TB -10.5)
- Vikings > Bears (MIN -2.5)
All of our writers are on board with four double-digit favorites this week: the Bills, Cardinals, Cowboys and Buccaneers. Buffalo and Arizona are looking for bounce-back wins after losing in Week 14, while Dallas and Tampa Bay hope to improve their chances of earning home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.
Everyone is also on board with the Dolphins picking up a sixth straight win over the Jets, the Rams making it two in a row over the Seahawks, the 49ers beating the Falcons and the Vikings beating the Bears on Monday night. Miami and San Francisco are nearly 10-point favorites while the Rams and Vikings are favored by 4.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.
The Eagles are also a unanimous pick as a 6.5-point favorite over Washington. The Football Team has placed nearly 20 players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, which has caused the spread to jump nearly 2.5 points in Philadelphia’s favor.
Poll
Who will win: Chiefs or Chargers?
-
35%
Chiefs
-
64%
Chargers
Poll
Who will win: Raiders or Browns?
-
35%
Raiders
-
64%
Browns
Poll
Who will win: Patriots or Colts?
-
44%
Patriots
-
55%
Colts
Poll
Who will win: Panthers or Bills?
-
15%
Panthers
-
84%
Bills
Poll
Who will win: Cardinals or Lions?
-
93%
Cardinals
-
6%
Lions
Poll
Who will win: Jets or Dolphins?
-
13%
Jets
-
86%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win: Cowboys or Giants?
-
93%
Cowboys
-
6%
Giants
Poll
Who will win: Washington or Eagles?
-
66%
Washington
-
33%
Eagles
Poll
Who will win: Titans or Steelers?
-
78%
Titans
-
21%
Steelers
Poll
Who will win: Texans or Jaguars?
-
42%
Texans
-
57%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win: Bengals or Broncos?
-
37%
Bengals
-
62%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win: Falcons or 49ers?
-
26%
Falcons
-
73%
49ers
Poll
Who will win: Seahawks or Rams?
-
21%
Seahawks
-
78%
Rams
Poll
Who will win: Packers or Ravens?
-
60%
Packers
-
40%
Ravens
Poll
Who will win: Saints or Buccaneers?
-
14%
Saints
-
85%
Buccaneers
Poll
Who will win: Vikings or Bears?
-
71%
Vikings
-
28%
Bears
