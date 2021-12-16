 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 15

Join the BB staff in picking winners for every game this week!

By Frank Platko
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

As we enter Week 15 of the NFL season, division standings and playoff races continue to tighten up around the league. Bye weeks are in now officially in the rear view mirror and there’s only a few games left on each team’s schedule — so the stretch run is here.

A number of teams are facing a long list of players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, making some games difficult to project. However, that won’t stop the predictions from rolling in, so get in on the action below with our staff!

Updated standings:

  1. Jonas 138-69-1
  2. Kyle 134-73-1
  3. Dustin, BB readers 133-74-1
  4. Spencer 132-75-1
  5. Vasilis 125-82-1
  6. Frank 124-83-1
  7. Josh 123-84-1

Consensus picks —

  • Bills > Panthers (BUF -10.5)
  • Cardinals > Lions (AZ -13.5)
  • Dolphins > Jets (MIA -8.5)
  • Cowboys > Giants (DAL -10.5)
  • Eagles > Washington (PHI -6.5)
  • 49ers > Falcons (SF -9.5)
  • Rams > Seahawks (LAR -4.5)
  • Buccaneers > Saints (TB -10.5)
  • Vikings > Bears (MIN -2.5)

All of our writers are on board with four double-digit favorites this week: the Bills, Cardinals, Cowboys and Buccaneers. Buffalo and Arizona are looking for bounce-back wins after losing in Week 14, while Dallas and Tampa Bay hope to improve their chances of earning home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Everyone is also on board with the Dolphins picking up a sixth straight win over the Jets, the Rams making it two in a row over the Seahawks, the 49ers beating the Falcons and the Vikings beating the Bears on Monday night. Miami and San Francisco are nearly 10-point favorites while the Rams and Vikings are favored by 4.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.

The Eagles are also a unanimous pick as a 6.5-point favorite over Washington. The Football Team has placed nearly 20 players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, which has caused the spread to jump nearly 2.5 points in Philadelphia’s favor.

Poll

Who will win: Chiefs or Chargers?

Poll

Who will win: Raiders or Browns?

Poll

Who will win: Patriots or Colts?

Poll

Who will win: Panthers or Bills?

Poll

Who will win: Cardinals or Lions?

Poll

Who will win: Jets or Dolphins?

Poll

Who will win: Cowboys or Giants?

Poll

Who will win: Washington or Eagles?

Poll

Who will win: Titans or Steelers?

Poll

Who will win: Texans or Jaguars?

Poll

Who will win: Bengals or Broncos?

Poll

Who will win: Falcons or 49ers?

Poll

Who will win: Seahawks or Rams?

Poll

Who will win: Packers or Ravens?

Poll

Who will win: Saints or Buccaneers?

Poll

Who will win: Vikings or Bears?

