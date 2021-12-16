Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 15

As we enter Week 15 of the NFL season, division standings and playoff races continue to tighten up around the league. Bye weeks are in now officially in the rear view mirror and there’s only a few games left on each team’s schedule — so the stretch run is here.

A number of teams are facing a long list of players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, making some games difficult to project. However, that won’t stop the predictions from rolling in, so get in on the action below with our staff!

Updated standings:

Jonas 138-69-1 Kyle 134-73-1 Dustin, BB readers 133-74-1 Spencer 132-75-1 Vasilis 125-82-1 Frank 124-83-1 Josh 123-84-1

Consensus picks —

Bills > Panthers (BUF -10.5)

Cardinals > Lions (AZ -13.5)

Dolphins > Jets (MIA -8.5)

Cowboys > Giants (DAL -10.5)

Eagles > Washington (PHI -6.5)

49ers > Falcons (SF -9.5)

Rams > Seahawks (LAR -4.5)

Buccaneers > Saints (TB -10.5)

Vikings > Bears (MIN -2.5)

All of our writers are on board with four double-digit favorites this week: the Bills, Cardinals, Cowboys and Buccaneers. Buffalo and Arizona are looking for bounce-back wins after losing in Week 14, while Dallas and Tampa Bay hope to improve their chances of earning home-field advantage in the NFC playoffs.

Everyone is also on board with the Dolphins picking up a sixth straight win over the Jets, the Rams making it two in a row over the Seahawks, the 49ers beating the Falcons and the Vikings beating the Bears on Monday night. Miami and San Francisco are nearly 10-point favorites while the Rams and Vikings are favored by 4.5 and 2.5 points, respectively.

The Eagles are also a unanimous pick as a 6.5-point favorite over Washington. The Football Team has placed nearly 20 players on the COVID-19/Reserve list this week, which has caused the spread to jump nearly 2.5 points in Philadelphia’s favor.

Poll Who will win: Chiefs or Chargers? Chiefs

Chargers vote view results 35% Chiefs (5 votes)

64% Chargers (9 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Raiders or Browns? Raiders

Browns vote view results 35% Raiders (5 votes)

64% Browns (9 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Patriots or Colts? Patriots

Colts vote view results 44% Patriots (8 votes)

55% Colts (10 votes) 18 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Panthers or Bills? Panthers

Bills vote view results 15% Panthers (2 votes)

84% Bills (11 votes) 13 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Cardinals or Lions? Cardinals

Lions vote view results 93% Cardinals (14 votes)

6% Lions (1 vote) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Jets or Dolphins? Jets

Dolphins vote view results 13% Jets (2 votes)

86% Dolphins (13 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Cowboys or Giants? Cowboys

Giants vote view results 93% Cowboys (14 votes)

6% Giants (1 vote) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Washington or Eagles? Washington

Eagles vote view results 66% Washington (10 votes)

33% Eagles (5 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Titans or Steelers? Titans

Steelers vote view results 78% Titans (15 votes)

21% Steelers (4 votes) 19 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Texans or Jaguars? Texans

Jaguars vote view results 42% Texans (6 votes)

57% Jaguars (8 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bengals or Broncos? Bengals

Broncos vote view results 37% Bengals (6 votes)

62% Broncos (10 votes) 16 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Falcons or 49ers? Falcons

49ers vote view results 26% Falcons (4 votes)

73% 49ers (11 votes) 15 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Seahawks or Rams? Seahawks

Rams vote view results 21% Seahawks (3 votes)

78% Rams (11 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Packers or Ravens? Packers

Ravens vote view results 60% Packers (15 votes)

40% Ravens (10 votes) 25 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Saints or Buccaneers? Saints

Buccaneers vote view results 14% Saints (2 votes)

85% Buccaneers (12 votes) 14 votes total Vote Now