Ravens place Trystan Colon on Reserve COVID-19 List

The entire league got a harsh reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still raging throughout the nation on Monday when a whopping 37 players landed on their respective team’s Reserve List. Among that wave was Baltimore Ravens practice squad wide receiver Binjimen Victor, and on Tuesday, backup offensive lineman Trystan Colon joined him after testing positive.

We have placed C Trystan Colon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/wFJkwp92Ei — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 14, 2021

Colon is the primary backup at center behind Bradley Bozeman and occasionally comes on the field as an additional blocker in heavy-run packages. He has appeared in nine games this season, playing just 69 snaps on offense and three on special teams. His most extensive playing time came in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers when he played 26 snaps in relief of Bozeman who suffered a minor back injury and wound up making a tackle for no gain on Lamar Jackson’s second interception of the game.

The 2020 undrafted free agent out of Missouri appeared in and started two games as a rookie last year but spent most of the season on the practice squad. Hopefully, this unfortunate development is an isolated incident and doesn’t lead to an outbreak because this already depleted Ravens roster can’t afford to be any more shorthanded than they already are with the Green Bay Packers coming to town in Week 15.

The team that the Ravens just narrowly lost to in the Cleveland Browns placed eight players on the reserve list after testing positive and will likely be without several starters and key contributors when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday.