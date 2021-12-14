Ravens News 12/14: Panic Meter and more

Five Thoughts on Loss in Cleveland - John Eisenberg

After Rashod Bateman didn’t catch a pass and was targeted just once in the Ravens’ loss to the Steelers a week earlier, it seemed the rookie wide receiver was struggling to develop chemistry with Jackson. I don’t know if that’s a fair conclusion, but after Sunday’s game, it seems eminently fair to conclude that he and Huntley ARE on the same page. Bateman had zero catches again when Jackson went out. In the final 37 minutes, he caught seven passes for 103 yards on eight targets. And he didn’t just get open and reel in nice tosses. He made several contested catches, fought for the ball, and gained yardage after the catch. I’ll go ahead say it: He looked like Anquan Boldin at times, and that’s quite a compliment. Huntley’s connection with Mark Andrews was the same as Jackson’s, as Andrews caught 11 passes for 115 yards, in the process establishing a new franchise record for most receiving yardage in a season by a tight end. Marquise Brown was also in the mix with five receptions. But Bateman was a revelation. It’s safe to say that, going forward, he should never have days of zero receptions on one target.

I really try to avoid speculating on injuries and the cause of them, but I don’t think it’s out of bounds to wonder whether the heavy usage of fullback Patrick Ricard and defensive end Calais Campbell earlier in the season are at last contributing to some of the physical issues they’re now dealing with. Ricard, who has been on the injury report in recent weeks with hip, back, knee and foot issues, didn’t play against the Browns. Needed more than ever with blocking tight end Nick Boyle out, Ricard’s already played 527 offensive snaps this year, which is 125 more than he’s ever played in his career. Campbell, who sustained a hamstring injury Sunday and was on the field for just six defensive snaps, was leaned on hard earlier in the season with so many interior defensive line injuries. He played more than 45 snaps in six games this year. He did that only four times in the entire 2020 regular season and playoffs last year. That’s a heavy burden for a 35-year-old in his 14th NFL season.

Defensive Notes Week 14 Ravens @ Browns 2021 - Ken McKusick

Chris Westry was in position for a PD, if not an interception, but somehow was flagged for pass interference when Jarvis Landry twisted him away from the football with his right arm. He surrendered a toe-tap, 27-yard reception to WR DPJ along the left sideline after he was flagged for illegal contact. On that play, he had step-for-step coverage of DPJ, and was funneling the WR to the sideline, but failed to find the football in the air. He came back to knock down a pass intended for DPJ 20 yards down the left sideline (Q4, 11:44). He will be a player central to the Ravens secondary plans for 2022 and beyond, but the finger injury is a concern for the remainder of this season. Brandon Stephens led the team with 8 tackles and allowed 3 receptions as I scored it. The 8-yard reception to RB Kareen Hunt denied conversion of 3rd and 11 (Q1, 14:09). He surrendered a 9-yard pass to Hooper that converted 2nd and 8 (Q1, 9:32), and a 12-yard play to DPJ (Q2, 6:13) immediately preceding the interception by Averett. The twice-bobbled interception opportunity (Q2, 2:00) was a missed opportunity, but I like the fact Stephens was in position for the play. If he is to be successful as the next Ravens free safety, he’ll need to both be in position and find a way to secure a higher percentage than he has to date.