Ravens sign Tony Jefferson to practice squad

The Ravens are reuniting with a familiar face as Head Coach John Harbaugh announced during Monday’s press conference that the team is signing safety Tony Jefferson to the practice squad.

Coach Harbaugh announces the team is signing Tony Jefferson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/MRKWYirlm8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 13, 2021

Baltimore has lost two safeties to season-ending injuries, starter DeShon Elliott and undrafted rookie Ar’Darius Washington. Jefferson can provide depth in a defensive system he is familiar with behind defensive backs Chuck Clark, Brandon Stephens and Geno Stone.

Jefferson signed a four-year deal worth up to $34 million with the Ravens in 2017 but only played two full seasons with the team. In 2019, during his third season in Baltimore, Jefferson suffered a torn ACL against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jefferson was released following the 2019 season.

Still rehabbing from his season-ending knee injury, the veteran safety did not play during the 2020 season. Jefferson was signed to a one-year, $1 million contract by the San Francisco 49ers in June of 2021, but was placed on injured reserve in August and later released in the same month. He would re-sign with the 49ers and appear in two games during the 2021 season but was once again released on December 8.

During his time with the Ravens, Jefferson racked up 174 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in 35 games while also becoming a fan-favorite due to his likable personality off the field and sense of humor among his fellow teammates.

Baltimore can elevate Jefferson twice for game action before having to sign him to the active roster.