Ravens at Browns: Play of the game

No, the Ravens did not win on Sunday. Their late comeback attempt against the Browns came up short and they fell by a score of 24-22. However, albeit in a losing effort, they manufactured some highlight-worthy moments — particularly in the third and fourth quarter.

Check out some of the top plays from yesterday’s game and vote for your favorite below.

Anthony Averett interception: The Browns put together back-to-back scoring drives late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter. They got the ball back threatening to expand upon their 17-0 lead. Anthony Averett had other ideas, however. In his first action as the Ravens’ de-facto No. 1 cornerback with Marlon Humphrey out, Averett picked off Baker Mayfield’s pass attempt for Jarvis Landry above. It was his third interception of the season and set up a 50-yard field goal by Justin Tucker to put the Ravens on the board.

Tyler Huntley 14-yard scramble: After a holding penalty set the Ravens back 10 yards on second down, Tyler Huntley picked up 14 of them back quite literally by himself. He scrambled out of the pocket, dodged, weaved and alluded multiple Cleveland defenders. As the announcer put it on the broadcast, this might be “the greatest 14-yard run you’ll ever see.” On this same play, the Browns were flagged for a late hit, gifting the Ravens an additional 15 yards. They went on to score another field goal several plays later.

Rashod Bateman 36-yard catch: Rashod Bateman did not have a reception in last week’s loss to the Steelers. Today, he hauled in a career-high seven grabs, including this 36-yard snag in the fourth quarter. Huntley lofted up a 50-50 ball and Bateman out-muscled Greedy Williams, falling just a yard short of the end zone. This easily could have been Bateman’s first career touchdown but instead set up a one-yard rushing score on the next play.

Rashod Bateman 30-yard catch: See the previous play. Then, see this one above. Yeah, this Rashod Bateman guy is pretty good.

Mark Andrews eight-yard touchdown catch: Following Bateman’s fourth-down catch to keep the drive alive, Mark Andrews cashed in with an eight-yard touchdown catch. Huntley quickly found Andrews up the seam on 1st-&-Goal to keep the Ravens’ comeback hopes alive. This capped off another huge performance from Andrews, who wound up catching 11 passes for 115 yards receiving.

Chuck Clark onside kick recovery: It is very rare to see the kicking team recover an onside kick attempt. The Ravens tried it last week against the Steelers but were unsuccessful. They found themselves in a similar position against the Browns. This time, they miracolously pulled it off. Tucker’s kick bounced off Andy Janovich and in the direction of Chuck Clark, who recovered the ball and gave the Ravens possession. Without this play, the Ravens may not get another shot to score.