Ravens vs. Browns final: 7 Winners & 6 Losers

The Ravens roaring comeback was stopped just shy with a fourth-down tackle by Browns cornerback Denzel Ward on Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman. In the end, the Ravens suffer a 24-22 defeat.

Winners

Mark Andrews: One hell of a game from Andrews, who hauled in all 11 targets thrown his way for 115 yards and a touchdown. He rose to the occasion and was a dominant force down the stretch.

Tyler Huntley — Yes, there were the two turnovers. They hurt in this close game. However, the Ravens’ backup quarterback also threw for 270 yards and a touchdown, 27-for-38 passing. He added another 45 yards on six carries. This game shouldn’t have been close, yet here they were, a play or two away.

Rashod Bateman — Excellent performance by Bateman who set a new career high of 103 yards receiving.

Devonta Freeman — Some great running by Freeman down the stretch, and he ended the game with 64 yards on 13 carries.

Justin Tucker — Unreal kicking today, in which he hit three field goals from 40-plus, with two being from 50-yards or greater. He also kicked a beautiful onside kick.

Anthony Averett — The Ravens get their first interception since Week 7, and Averett getting the best of Baker Mayfield.

Chuck Clark — A big recovered onside kick by Clark kept the comeback alive.

Losers*

*= This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best players.

Alejandro Villanueva — Was outmatched by defensive end Myles Garrett. It was ugly.

Tyre Phillips — The matchup at right tackle was no better with Phillips going against defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

Pass rush — The Ravens’ pass rush didn’t notch a sack today, and had only one last week (for a loss of zero). They need to come alive down this stretch.

Brandon Stephens — The easiest looking interception of his career and he had two tries at it. You can’t let those things slip

Ref Show — Brutal, brutal game. There were fair penalties in this game and some lack of discipline, but clearly, there was issue when the media is asking Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh and the players about the penalties.

Third Down Efficiency — The offense went 1-for-12 on third down. The offense, though riddled with injury, can’t be converting at an eight-percent rate and winning football games.