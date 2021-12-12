 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lamar Jackson ruled out vs. Browns with ankle injury

Tyler Huntley Time

By Kyle P Barber
/ new
Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

UPDATE (2:46 p.m. ET): Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

During the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Week 14 game, quarterback Lamar Jackson was tackled low by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Jackson suffered what appeared to be an ankle or lower body injury.

After initially walking off the field with a limp, Jackson was carted from the sideline to the locker room.

The Ravens have quickly reported that Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and he is questionable to return.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...