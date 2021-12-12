Lamar Jackson ruled out vs. Browns with ankle injury

UPDATE (2:46 p.m. ET): Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury.

During the second quarter of the Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Week 14 game, quarterback Lamar Jackson was tackled low by Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, and Jackson suffered what appeared to be an ankle or lower body injury.

Can't clearly see the mechanism for right ankle injury on @Lj_era8. pic.twitter.com/0h42LxIbi2 — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 12, 2021

After initially walking off the field with a limp, Jackson was carted from the sideline to the locker room.

The Ravens have quickly reported that Jackson is dealing with an ankle injury and he is questionable to return.