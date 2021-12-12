Ravens vs. Browns Week 14: Inactives and Game Thread

The Baltimore Ravens (8-4) are at FirstEnergy Stadium today, taking on the Cleveland Browns (6-6). The Browns are fresh off a bye week, and their last game being against the Ravens, so this will be an interesting one as both teams navigate and change their game plans after their first matchup only two weeks ago. However, on the Ravens side of things, they’ll be fielding a much different team due to injury, and it begins, not ends, with the absence of cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

The Ravens will be without multiple big names for today’s contest, including cornerback Jimmy Smith, fullback Patrick Ricard and starting right tackle Patrick Mekari. All three are players the Ravens would’ve loved for a game like this. The Ravens are already down multiple cornerbacks and Smith’s involvement would’ve helped a shaky back end of the defense. Ricard’s absence, along with Mekari’s, means a more struggling approach to the run game. It also doesn’t help tight end Nick Boyle is still out, as it’s unknown exactly why he’s not on the field. We have not heard if there is a set back.

On the Browns’ side:

WR Anthony Schwartz

CB Greg Newsome II

S Ronnie Harrison Jr.

S Richard LeCounte III

TE Harrison Bryant

DT Tommy Togiai

A lot of names out for the Browns in their secondary, also. This could (hopefully) mean more success for the Ravens’ passing game, something they desperately need to get going if they want to put points on the board.

