Ravens at Browns: Bold predictions

The Baltimore Ravens stay on the road this week to face the Cleveland Browns for the second time in three weeks. Baltimore looks to stay on top of the division despite an overwhelming amount of injuries while Cleveland desperately clings to their playoff hopes.

The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives their bold predictions for the game.

Joshua Reed

While the Browns are coming off a bye, they are far from well-rested and will be missing key pieces on both sides of the ball as a result of injuries and COVID protocols. The even more banged-up Ravens will take advantage of those deficiencies and churn out their most complete performance since their win against the Chargers. Lamar Jackson will have a turnover-free performance that will include four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing). The Ravens will outrush the Browns by 100 yards. The defense bottles up Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb again and will force three turnovers including a pair of interceptions and another Odafe Oweh strip-sack.

Vasilis Lericos

Schedule makers truly jobbed the Ravens this season. Nevertheless, the superior quarterback guides his injury-decimated squad to an early lead with two touchdown lobs to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Unfortunately, Baltimore’s defense wears down in the 4th quarter. Baker Mayfield is instructed to feed Nick Chubb following a Brandon Stephens interception, and eventually, the Browns run game grinds out a 22-20 win.

Spencer Schultz

Josh Bynes picks off a pass and the Ravens sweep the Browns by ending the game with a turnover. The Browns are dead in the water despite immense talent while Baltimore grinds out another frustrating yet gloriously ugly dub, 27-22.

Dustin Cox

The Browns have had two weeks to prepare for their rematch against the Ravens. Despite this, Baltimore crushes them in Cleveland by multiple scores. Quarterback Lamar Jackson has his best game since facing the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. The Browns throw blitzes at Jackson but to no avail as he finally answers the blitz with an effective quick passing attack. Jackson finishes the game with three passing touchdowns and avoids turning the ball over.

Baltimore’s defense once again clamps down against the run and forces Baker Mayfield to make plays through the air. Mayfield is unable to capitalize on the Ravens’ decimated secondary and instead throws multiple interceptions.