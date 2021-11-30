Ravens Power Rankings Roundup Week 13: Pundits Unimpressed With “Ugly” Win

The Ravens recaptured the No. 1 seed in the AFC, but the lack of a convincing win paired with four interceptions thrown by Lamar Jackson has the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) on shaky ground with the power rankings pundits.

No. 9 (+4)

“Lamar Jackson threw four interceptions in a game and the Ravens beat a division rival. That says something about John Harbaugh’s team (and, specifically, his defense), which picked up its quarterback time and time again in a 16-10 win over the Browns on Sunday night. The Ravens stacked the box to neutralize Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, daring Baker Mayfield to beat them downfield. The strategy worked, as Mayfield completed less than half of his 37 attempts and managed just one (borderline) touchdown pass. ‘Defense was just off the charts,’ Harbaugh said after the win. ‘That’s one of the best defensive performances that we’ve seen out here in a long time.’” — Dan Hanzus

No. 8 (-2)

“They aren’t playing great football, but they would be the top seed in the AFC right now. The offense has to be better than it was against the Browns.” — Pete Prisco

No. 6 (+2)

“Only a great team can overcome four interceptions by its quarterback and win.” — Mike Florio

No. 6 (+2)

“The Ravens have an edge in the AFC North because of two of the NFL’s best weapons: Dual-threat Lamar Jackson and automatic kicker Justin Tucker. It wasn’t Jackson’s best game against the Browns, but the Ravens became the first of 53 teams since 2015 to win while throwing at least four interceptions in a game.” — Ryan Dunleavy

No. 8 (+2)

“In many respects, the Baltimore Ravens would like to forget Sunday night’s matchup with the rival Browns. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was mostly dreadful, throwing four interceptions. Baltimore’s ground game was stuck in neutral much of the game, managing only 3.4 yards per carry. But at day’s end, the only number that matters is the final score. And thanks to a defense that allowed only 262 yards and notched two takeaways, the Ravens earned a six-point win that kept them on top of the both the AFC North and the conference as a whole.” — NFL Staff

No. 7 (+1)

“If any team is capable of winning when their quarterback throws four interceptions, it’s the Ravens. They just find ways to win. Of course, not exactly comforting how they’ve flirted with disaster. Or how Lamar Jackson has more interceptions (9) than touchdown passes (7) for a 71.4 passer rating since Week 6.” — Brandon Lee Gowton