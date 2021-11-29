Ravens News 11/29: Run Stuffed and more

In beating the Cleveland Browns 16-10 on Sunday night, Jackson became the first quarterback in eight years to win a game after throwing four interceptions. QBs had lost 41 straight games when throwing four picks. “I’m hot,” Jackson said. “I feel like those drives, when the interceptions came, we could’ve done something on those drives. We could’ve put points on the board.” Jackson then tapped his chest: “I just told my team, ‘That’s me. I owe y’all.’” On Sunday night, Jackson threw a career-high four interceptions, and all the picks came when he wasn’t pressured. He was intercepted three times on his final five passes of the second quarter, and he was then picked off early in the fourth quarter on an underthrown deep pass to tight end Mark Andrews. “I think it’s pretty obvious that [Jackson has] done some special things [and] won us a lot of games, sometimes almost by himself,” Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. “If you look at the top five quarterbacks in the league, no one has a great game every time. So, for us to pick him up, it was just special — and to end the game on defense. ‘Wink’ [defensive coordinator Don Martindale] talks about, ‘Protect each other,’ and I felt like that’s kind of what we did today.” Baltimore has won six straight one-score games (within eight points), which matches the longest win streak in these close games in franchise history. The Ravens also did so in 2012, the year of their last Super Bowl title.

Browns’ bread and butter can’t spread offense: Battered, bruised and errant with his throws, Mayfield looked much the same as he has as of late. But the Browns offense has always been led by arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL. Baltimore put a stop to it on Sunday night. Even with a returning Kareem Hunt joining Nick Chubb﻿, Cleveland went nowhere on the ground, tallying 40 yards as a team. It’s a number that makes you squint and check the box score again, but the Browns were held to a season-low 40 yards on the ground, with Brandon Williams, Patrick Queen and Tyus Bowser keying a defense that held Chubb to 16 yards and Hunt to 20. Baltimore needed a big performance from its defense on Sunday and it got it. Next Gen stat of the game: Entering Week 12, the Browns had an NFL-high 1,407 rushing yards outside the tackles. On Sunday, the Browns had 11 rushes for 27 yards on rushes outside the tackles (2.5 avg.).

Play of the game The Ravens’ touchdown that determined the outcome of the game goes to Jackson, who backpedaled and avoided Jadeveon Clowney before scrambling to his right with Myles Garrett coming, Jackson went to his left and saw Andrews wide open in the end zone for the 13-yard touchdown pass that put the Ravens up 13-3 in the third quarter. The quote “Oh I’m good. I just tried to hit somebody that’s a little bit bigger than me. Took one to the face, but that’s football — that comes with it. I’m still healthy and was able to get off the field, thank God for that.” — Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen on his rib injury and how he had to exit the game. Queen was listed as questionable to return, but said he was determined to get back in the game. He said he was hurting, but he said he was going to come back regardless.

Wide Receivers/Tight Ends Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown shared the team lead in targets with 10, but neither wideout cleared 70 receiving yards. Andrews caught four passes for 65 yards and a touchdown, including an impressive 39-yarder that he secured even through a defensive pass interference penalty. Offensive Line None of the Ravens’ offensive linemen had banner days as run-blockers, but all of them impressed in pass protection. On first review, Patrick Mekari and Kevin Zeitler allowed zero pressures across 38 pass-blocking snaps. Alejandro Villanueva led the team in pressures allowed with three. Defensive Line Justin Houston, Tyus Bowser and Odafe Oweh all had notable performances. Oweh led the team in pressures with six, while Bowser and Houston each added three of their own to the team’s total. Mayfield was under consistent pressure and was constantly pushed off the spot to make throws on the move.