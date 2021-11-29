Ravens vs. Browns: Play of the game

The Ravens defeated the Browns on Sunday night by a score of 16-10. With just two offensive touchdowns between the two teams and six combined turnovers, it was a bit of a sluggish performance, to say the least.

However, the Ravens’ defense showed out and a few timely highlight plays from the offense was enough for a victory. Check out some of the top plays below and vote for your favorite!

Odafe Oweh forced fumble: Something about Odafe Oweh and primetime games at home just go well together. So too does Oweh and forcing fumbles in that same scenario, which is exactly what he did yet again against the Browns. Late in the third quarter with the Browns driving past midfield, Oweh chased down de-facto quarterback Jarvis Landry from behind and jostled the ball loose. Patrick Queen was there to recover the loose ball.

Odafe Oweh fumble recovery: First he forces a fumble, then he recovers one just a few minutes later. Oweh had himself a night and more particularly a second quarter. Oweh was one of several defenders to pressure Baker Mayfield on this play. When Mayfield lost the ball after backpedaling about 12 yards, Oweh was the one to fall on it and flip possession back in the Ravens’ favor.

Mark Andrews 39-yard catch: On the opening drive of the third quarter, the Ravens desperately needed to find offense after a debacle to end the first half. On third-and-short, Jackson rolled to his right and couldn’t find anyone open downfield. At the last second, he heaved a 39-yard bomb in the direction of Mark Andrews (good idea). Despite being grabbed from behind by the defender, Andrews miraculously hauled in the catch using just one arm and his body. He drew the pass interference penalty just for good measure.

Mark Andrews 13-yard touchdown catch: Just three plays after moving the Ravens in scoring position, Jackson and Andrews made more magic happen. On third-and-long, Jackson escaped the pocket and backpedaled for his life, evading multiple potential sacks in the process. Then, he stepped into a pass that again traveled to Andrews, who found himself wide open in the end zone. This was the Ravens’ first and only touchdown of the game and proved to be crucial.

Tyus Bowser sack: After a borderline career-best game last week against the Bears, Tyus Bowser followed it up with another standout performance on Sunday night. Here, he got around the edge and sacked Mayfield from behind to force the Browns into a third-and-long situation. It was Bowser’s third sack in the past two games and he could have had at least one more in this game but came up just short. Either way, he’s playing high level football.