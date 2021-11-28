Ravens vs. Browns: Inactives and Game Thread

It’s a Sunday Night Football showdown between the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) and the Cleveland Browns (6-5). The last time these two met, it was an absolute gong show, and I don’t expect any less in this meet-up.

Inactives

On the Ravens’ side of things, it’s not good.

The home team will be without multiple players, but most importantly, Calais Campbell. The veteran defensive lineman who has been critical to their success is out with injury. However, there is a silver lining in that defensive tackle Brandon Williams is active for tonight’s game.

Jimmy Smith being out is another issue. The Ravens would’ve liked to have the veteran on the field after the Ravens placed their fourth defensive back on season-ending injured reserve earlier this week.

Just like with the defensive line, there is positivity in that cornerback Anthony Averett is active for tonight. He will likely be back in his No. 2 cornerback spot with Chris Westry also inactive for tonight’s game.

On the opposite side of the field, the Browns posted their inactives for tonight’s matchup:

WR Anthony Schwartz

FB Andy Janovich

S Richard LeCounte III

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

T James Hudson III

WR Rashard Higgins

DT Tommy Togiai

Go Ravens!