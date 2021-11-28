Ravens vs. Browns: Bold predictions

The Baltimore Ravens (7-3) enter Week 12 looking to strengthen their grip on the lead of the division with a win over the Cleveland Browns (6-5) on Sunday Night Football.

The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives their bold predictions for the upcoming AFC North showdown.

Vasilis Lericos

Baker Mayfield struggles against Don “Wink” Martindale’s scheme, giving the Ravens a trio of interceptions. Patrick Queen records double-digit tackles while helping to limit the Browns’ rushing attack.

A rested Lamar Jackson accounts for 400 scrimmage yards, Rashod Bateman eclipses 100 receiving yards, and Devin Duvernay returns a punt for a touchdown. Ravens 35, Browns 12.

Joshua Reed

Lamar Jackson has owned the Browns in his career with a 4-1 record dating back to his rookie season. He will be well-rested and fully hydrated so Cleveland won’t get bailed out by him leaving the game for “cramping” this time around. Jackson will account for 5 touchdowns in his triumphant return to action including a pair of scores on the ground. Hollywood shines bright in primetime with over 100 yards receiving and a score while Rashod Bateman scores his first career touchdown.

If the Browns trot out a bruised and battered Baker Mayfield that is barely being held together by duct tape and paperclips, he will likely be leaving the game on a gurney because Don “Wink” Martindale will bring relentless pressure all game long even if they get burned once or twice. Odafe Oweh, Justin Houston, Calais Campbell, Justin Madubuike, and Tyus Bowser record a sack while Bowser records his first pick of the season as well.

Dustin Cox

Quarterback Lamar Jackson returns to action this week with a dominant performance as he accounts for over 350 total yards and three touchdowns. DeVonta Freeman has his best performance as a Raven, eclipsing 100 rushing yards, becoming the first running back to do so for Baltimore this season. Baltimore holds Myles Garrett to zero sacks through a combination of double-teams and chip blocks.

The Ravens continue to get burned by big plays defensively, this time in the form of a 50+ yard touchdown by running back Nick Chubb. Baltimore is able to stifle Cleveland’s offense for much of the night, however, holding the Browns to under 16 points.

Frank Platko

Marquise Brown returns from injury and picks up right where he left off in the midst of a career-best season. He roasts the Browns’ secondary and shines in primetime, as per usual. Brown goes for 120 receiving yards and scores twice to propel the Ravens’ offense to a 30-point outing.