Ar’Darius Washington suffers broken foot; will miss the remainder of the season

The Baltimore Ravens’ secondary has lost another player to injury. Defensive back Ar’Darius Washington suffered a broken foot in practice on Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season, according to Head Coach John Harbaugh.

This is the fourth Ravens’ defensive back to suffer a season-ending injury, behind Marcus Peters, Khalil Dorsey and Iman Marshall. This is also adds another player to the already-overcrowded season-ending injured reserve list, now totaling 16 players.

Though Washington wasn’t a starter, he recently was becoming more involved in the game plan due to other players being absent from injury. Washington played a season-high five snaps on defense in the Ravens’ win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11, providing depth at both nickel corner and safety.

Washington went undrafted out of TCU, likely due to concerns about his size, but was still one of the most coveted free agents after the draft concluded. Washington was the only undrafted rookie to make the Ravens’ initial 53-man roster after standing out in training camp and the preseason.

His first year ends after five games, where he played seven total snaps on defense, 22 snaps on special teams and recorded an assisted tackle in the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts.

This latest injury leaves the Ravens with just three true safeties on the roster in Chuck Clark, Geno Stone, and Brandon Stephens. It also likely makes starting outside cornerback Marlon Humphrey the primary backup to Tavon Young in the slot.