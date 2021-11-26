Ravens vs. Browns Injury Report

The Ravens are set for a fierce battle against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday Night Football this week, and the game brings even more of a challenge with how long their injury report is.
After Friday’s practice, a handful of players are out for Week 12 and even more are listed as questionable. The Browns also have a lengthy injury list but saw a number of key players return to practice to conclude the week.
DNP = Did Not Participate, LP = Limited Participant, FP = Full Participant
Baltimore Ravens
S Ar’Darius Washington (foot): DNP, OUT
Head Coach John Harbaugh announced on Friday that Washington suffered a broken foot and will miss the remainder of the season.
OT Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh): DNP, OUT
WR Miles Boykin (finger): DNP, OUT
TE Nick Boyle (NIR-rest/knee): DNP, questionable
DT Calais Campbell (concussion): DNP, questionable
Campbell did not practice this week due to a concussion and his status for Sunday night is up in the air.
CB Jimmy Smith (neck): DNP, questionable
DT Brandon Williams (NIR-rest/shoulder): DNP, questionable
CB Anthony Averett (thigh): LP, questionable
WR Marquise Brown (thigh): LP, questionable
After missing Week 11 with a thigh injury, Brown logged three straight limited appearances in practice to end the week and is listed as questionable.
FB Patrick Ricard (hip/foot): LP, questionable
Ricard return to practice on Friday after not participating on Tuesday and Wednesday. He’s listed as questionable for Sunday night.
CB Chris Westry (thigh): LP, questionable
Like Ricard, Westry was a no-show at practice earlier in the week but logged a limited participation on Friday. He’s also questionable to play.
CB Tavon Young (foot/knee): LP, questionable
ILB Josh Bynes (hip): FP, not listed
WR Devin Duvernay (knee/chest): FP, not listed
QB Lamar Jackson (illness): FP, not listed
Lamar Jackson is set to return to action after logging multiple full participations in practice this week.
OT Patrick Mekari (ankle): FP, questionable
Cleveland Browns
DE Jadaveon Clowney (neck, wrist, knee): LP, not listed
LB Tony Fields (illness): FP, not listed
CB A. J. Green (concussion): FP, not listed
CB Troy Hill (neck): LP, questionable
DT Malik Jackson (knee): LP, not listed
WR Jarvis Landry (knee): LP, not listed
QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder, foot, groin): FP, not listed
DT Malik McDowell (elbow): FP, not listed
DE Takkarist McKinley (groin): FP, not listed
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle): FP, not listed
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin): LP, questionable
WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion): DNP, OUT
LB Sione Takitaki (shoulder): LP, not listed
C J.C. Tretter (knee): LP, not listed
