Ravens are fifth in the NFL in Pro Bowl voting, Justin Tucker and Pat Ricard rank No. 1 at their positions

The Baltimore Ravens lost several of their Pro Bowl-caliber players for the year with injuries before the 2021 regular season even started. However, through 11 weeks they are 7-3, leading their division, and have the fifth most Pro Bowl votes with an impressive nine players ranking in the top 10 at their respective positions.

Ravens players in the top-10 league wide in current Pro Bowl voting: QB Lamar Jackson (4th), FB Patrick Ricard (4th), C Bradley Bozeman (4th), TE Mark Andrew (2nd), RS Devin Duvernay (9th), STs Chris Board (3rd) K Justin Tucker (1st), P Sam Koch (9th), LS Nick Moore (9th) — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2021

Their special teams unit leads the way with five players receiving a majority of the votes, followed by the offense with four and none on defense exclusively. The only Ravens defender that is getting the bulk of Pro Bowl votes is linebacker Chris Board under the category of special teamer.

Tucker ranking first among kickers in conference and league overall comes as no surprise as he continues to be consistently accurate, dependable, and dominant. He is 20-of-22 on his field-goal attempts this year with both of his misses coming on attempts of nearly 50 yards. He is also a perfect 21-of-21 on extra points in a year where not even those chip shots are automatic. His best kick of the year thus far came on a record-breaking 66-yarder that propelled the Ravens to a 19-17 victory in Week 3.

Ricard has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two years and is well on his way to making his third straight with yet another dominant season. The converted defensive lineman has established himself as one of the best fullbacks in the league for his ability as a devastating blocker in the running game. And his role in the passing game as a receiver continues to grow as well where he regularly proves tough to bring down every time he gets the ball in his hands. Ricard has caught six of his 10 targets for 54 yards and touchdown in 10 games so far this year.

Jackson is on pace to set career highs in passing yards with 2,447 in nine games, has taken the next step as a passer, and is still on track to reach 1,000 yards rushing for the third straight season with 639, which ranks first among quarterbacks and eighth among all players regardless of position.

Andrews was already viewed as a top-five tight end coming into this season and has entered the top tier with his production and consistently high level of play. Through 10 games, he ranks in the top 20 of the league and second to only Travis Kelce among all tight ends in receiving yards with 696. He is on pace to set career highs in both yards and receptions with 56 so far as well as eclipse the 1000-yard threshold for the first time.

Bozeman is having his best season in the final year of his rookie contract as the return to his natural position at center has been a seamless transition. Duvernay is a spark plug on offense and special teams. He leads the league in both total punt return yards with 312 and yards per punt return with 15.6 and has been close to breaking a few in through 10 games.

Koch continues to be the model of consistency in year 16, the technician is tied for the fifth most punts downed inside the 20 in the league with 17. In his first year as a starter, Nick Moore has done a great job replacing 2020 All-Pro Morgan Cox at long snapper, the new look ‘Wolf Pack’ hasn’t missed a beat.