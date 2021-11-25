Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 12

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and Week 12 of the regular season is in full swing. The three games lined up on Thanksgiving day may not be the most enticing on paper, but anything can happen. Last week saw just a few upset victories and mostly low-scoring affairs, setting the stage for a potentially more exciting Week 12 slate.

Let’s get into it.

Updated standings:

Dustin 109-55-1 Jonas 108-56-1 BB readers 105-59-1 Spencer, Kyle 104-60-1 Frank 98-66-1 Josh, Vasilis 96-68-1

Consensus picks —

Cowboys > Raiders (DAL -7.5)

Texans > Jets (HOU -2.5)

Eagles > Giants (PHI -3.5)

Chargers > Broncos (LAC -2.5)

Ravens > Browns (BAL -3.5)

Our staff is in unison on just a few games this week. Everyone likes the Cowboys to beat the Raiders in a Turkey Bowl matchup, where Dallas is favored by just over a touchdown. The Texans are also a popular pick over the Jets (HOU -2.5) in a battle of 2-8 teams.

The remaining three unanimous predictions are all divisional matchups. The Eagles and Chargers were picked across the board over the Giants and Broncos, respectively. Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points while Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite. Lastly — no surprise here — everyone is riding with the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite over the Browns on Sunday night in Baltimore.

