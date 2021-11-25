Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 12

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and Week 12 of the regular season is in full swing. The three games lined up on Thanksgiving day may not be the most enticing on paper, but anything can happen. Last week saw just a few upset victories and mostly low-scoring affairs, setting the stage for a potentially more exciting Week 12 slate.
Let’s get into it.
Updated standings:
- Dustin 109-55-1
- Jonas 108-56-1
- BB readers 105-59-1
- Spencer, Kyle 104-60-1
- Frank 98-66-1
- Josh, Vasilis 96-68-1
Consensus picks —
- Cowboys > Raiders (DAL -7.5)
- Texans > Jets (HOU -2.5)
- Eagles > Giants (PHI -3.5)
- Chargers > Broncos (LAC -2.5)
- Ravens > Browns (BAL -3.5)
Our staff is in unison on just a few games this week. Everyone likes the Cowboys to beat the Raiders in a Turkey Bowl matchup, where Dallas is favored by just over a touchdown. The Texans are also a popular pick over the Jets (HOU -2.5) in a battle of 2-8 teams.
The remaining three unanimous predictions are all divisional matchups. The Eagles and Chargers were picked across the board over the Giants and Broncos, respectively. Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points while Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite. Lastly — no surprise here — everyone is riding with the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite over the Browns on Sunday night in Baltimore.
Poll
Who will win: Bears or Lions?
This poll is closed
-
41%
Bears
-
58%
Lions
Poll
Who will win: Raiders or Cowboys?
-
15%
Raiders
-
84%
Cowboys
Poll
Who will win: Bills or Saints?
-
63%
Bills
-
36%
Saints
Poll
Who will win: Falcons or Jaguars?
-
36%
Falcons
-
63%
Jaguars
Poll
Who will win: Panthers or Dolphins?
-
60%
Panthers
-
39%
Dolphins
Poll
Who will win: Jets or Texans?
-
26%
Jets
-
73%
Texans
Poll
Who will win: Eagles or Giants?
-
80%
Eagles
-
19%
Giants
Poll
Who will win: Steelers or Bengals?
-
40%
Steelers
-
59%
Bengals
Poll
Who will win: Buccaneers or Colts?
-
36%
Buccaneers
-
63%
Colts
Poll
Who will win: Titans or Patriots?
-
10%
Titans
-
90%
Patriots
Poll
Who will win: Chargers or Broncos?
-
70%
Chargers
-
30%
Broncos
Poll
Who will win: Rams or Packers?
-
42%
Rams
-
57%
Packers
Poll
Who will win: Vikings or 49ers?
-
60%
Vikings
-
39%
49ers
Poll
Who will win: Browns or Ravens?
-
7%
Browns
-
92%
Ravens
Poll
Who will win: Seahawks or Washington?
-
13%
Seahawks
-
86%
Washington
