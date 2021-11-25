 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 12

Join the BB staff in picking the winners for every game this week!

By Frank Platko
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Thanksgiving weekend and Week 12 of the regular season is in full swing. The three games lined up on Thanksgiving day may not be the most enticing on paper, but anything can happen. Last week saw just a few upset victories and mostly low-scoring affairs, setting the stage for a potentially more exciting Week 12 slate.

Let’s get into it.

Updated standings:

  1. Dustin 109-55-1
  2. Jonas 108-56-1
  3. BB readers 105-59-1
  4. Spencer, Kyle 104-60-1
  5. Frank 98-66-1
  6. Josh, Vasilis 96-68-1

Consensus picks —

  • Cowboys > Raiders (DAL -7.5)
  • Texans > Jets (HOU -2.5)
  • Eagles > Giants (PHI -3.5)
  • Chargers > Broncos (LAC -2.5)
  • Ravens > Browns (BAL -3.5)

Our staff is in unison on just a few games this week. Everyone likes the Cowboys to beat the Raiders in a Turkey Bowl matchup, where Dallas is favored by just over a touchdown. The Texans are also a popular pick over the Jets (HOU -2.5) in a battle of 2-8 teams.

The remaining three unanimous predictions are all divisional matchups. The Eagles and Chargers were picked across the board over the Giants and Broncos, respectively. Philadelphia is favored by 3.5 points while Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite. Lastly — no surprise here — everyone is riding with the Ravens as a 3.5-point favorite over the Browns on Sunday night in Baltimore.

Who will win: Bears or Lions?

Who will win: Raiders or Cowboys?

Who will win: Bills or Saints?

Who will win: Falcons or Jaguars?

Who will win: Panthers or Dolphins?

Who will win: Jets or Texans?

Who will win: Eagles or Giants?

Who will win: Steelers or Bengals?

Who will win: Buccaneers or Colts?

Who will win: Titans or Patriots?

Who will win: Chargers or Broncos?

Who will win: Rams or Packers?

Who will win: Vikings or 49ers?

Who will win: Browns or Ravens?

Who will win: Seahawks or Washington?

