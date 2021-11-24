Ravens Week 11 Snap Count Analysis

In Week 11, the shorthanded Ravens managed another extraordinary comeback victory in Chicago. Baltimore climbed to 7-3, second in the AFC, despite missing eight starters from their preseason depth chart.

Tyler Huntley engineered a game-winning drive with less than a minute left in regulation to earn the 16-13 win. Patrick Mekari returned from injury to man the right tackle spot, joining Alejandro Villanueva, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman and Kevin Zeitler on all 81 offensive snaps. But Huntley was under heavy duress throughout the game, he took six sacks and was pressured on more than 60-percent of his drop backs as the Bears probed the blocking unit with a greater than 60-percent blitz rate. Mekari’s return relegated Tyre Phillips to the bench for all but one play.

Without top receiver Marquise Brown, Sammy Watkins led the pass catchers with 60 snaps (74%) and atoned for his Week 10 fumble with a clutch 29-yard catch on Baltimore’s game-winning drive. Ascending rookie Rashod Bateman turned 57 snaps (70%) and six targets into three catches for 29 yards, while Devin Duvernay supplied 37 yards on four catches during 44 snaps (54%). James Proche was activated for 12 offensive plays and Tylan Wallace saw five snaps without either receiving a target.

Mark Andrews was Huntley’s primary outlet, tallying eight catches for 73 yards and five first downs on 10 targets and 58 snaps (72%). Fullback Patrick Ricard converted a first down on the ground during his 48 snaps (59%). Blocking tight end Nick Boyle made his season debut against the Bears and was eased into action with 32 snaps (42%) complemented by backup Eric Tomlinson’s 12.

Devonta Freeman remained the lead back despite Latavius Murray’s return from injury. Freeman generated 80 yards from scrimmage and five first downs on 22 touches and 47 snaps (58%). Murray saw 30 plays (37%), producing 32 yards on 10 carries. Ty’Son Williams was relegated to special teams only duty.

Marlon Humphrey, Chuck Clark and Brandon Stephens led the defense with 59 snaps apiece (100%). Humphrey and Clark fared well, allowing just three receptions on 10 passes into their combined coverage. Stephens however, had a mixed outing, as did Chris Westy who was forced into a prominent 56 snap role due to Anthony Averett and Jimmy Smith’s absences. Undrafted rookie Ar’Darius Washington earned five defensive snaps in relief of starting slot corner Tavon Young (35 snaps, 59%). Geno Stone served as the dime safety again, logging 16 snaps (27%).

Patrick Queen continued to excel on the weak side, posting seven tackles including a drive ending tackle for loss during 44 snaps (75%). Middle linebacker Josh Bynes played 43 snaps (73%) without recording a defensive statistic. Chris Board also had a quiet 16 snap outing.

Up front, Calais Campbell was effective, notching a fumble recovery and pass deflection while anchoring the defensive line with 43 snaps (73%). Nose tackle Justin Ellis has proven to be a capable replacement for Brandon Williams, he recorded three tackles during 28 snaps (47%). Justin Madubuike had a strong 36 snap (61%) performance highlighted by a tackle for loss and fourth down stop, Broderick Washington managed a quarterback hit on 11 snaps and Khalil McKenzie rounded out the rotation with six snaps.

Tyus Bowser was the best player on the field for Baltimore in Week 11. The versatile edge defender made a major impact with a pair of sacks and forced fumble while shouldering an 83-percent snap share (49). Justin Houston racked up another sack and several pressures during his 36 snaps (61%). On 41 snaps (69%), athletic rookie Odafe Oweh had a quarterback hit and two assisted tackles. And Jaylen Ferguson made the most of his seven snap opportunity while Pernell McPhee is on injured reserve with a quarterback hit and key punt block.

Up next, Baltimore will square off against Cleveland in a primetime home contest. The Ravens fourth quarter resiliency was ingrained during the last meeting between these divisional rivals.