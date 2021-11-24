Ravens select S Daxton Hill in PFF’s newest mock draft

The 2022 NFL Draft isn’t a top priority at the moment for the Baltimore Ravens, who now sit at the top of the AFC North after defeating the Chicago Bears on Sunday. But with that being said, it’s always interesting to take an early look at what prospects could fit well in Baltimore.

During the offseason, the Ravens biggest priorities will be to add depth and talent to both the offensive and defensive line, while also trying to find a new safety. Veteran starting safety DeShon Elliott recently suffered a season-ending torn biceps injury and is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2021 season, so Baltimore will definitely need to take a closer look at the safety draft class.

In PFF’s newest mock draft, Anthony Treash gave to the Ravens, with the No. 28 overall pick, Michigan safety Daxton Hill:

“Hill may be the only player who can challenge Stingley’s status as the top athlete in this class. At The Opening event in high school, Hill posted a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, 4.13-second pro agility and 43.6-inch vertical. Hill has put those traits into action while primarily covering the slot in his 2021 true junior campaign, earning a 78.5 coverage grade overall this season. Specifically in the slot, Hill has seven forced incompletions and nine passing stops, ranking second and seventh in the FBS. He is versatile and a high-ceiling player in the 2022 class.”

Four different ways #Michigan S/NB Daxton Hill impacts the game.



- Makes a terrific read in zone coverage on a seam, shows off ball skills.

- Defeats a block on screen, makes TFL.

- Shot out of cannon in run game

- Excellent man coverage to seal game.



pic.twitter.com/tIwl2Q6u08 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 15, 2021

A former five-star recruit according to 247Sports Composite, Hill would add versatility and explosiveness to an already stout Ravens defense. Hill displays an impressive range and can be utilized as a single-high safety who can make plays in space and has a polished and effective tackling technique. He’s effective in man coverage, has fluid hips which allows him to cover well the receiver’s routes and absorb the change of directions. Hill’s skillset would fit perfectly into Don Martindale’s defense, as his explosiveness could also be a factor on blitzes. As he only weighs 192 pounds, Hill will likely need to bulk up, but he’s still very young and has room to grow physically. His raw traits and rare athleticism alone are well worthy of a first-round pick as a prospect who could have a significant impact right away for the Ravens.