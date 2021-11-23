Texans release RB Phillip Lindsay; Ravens a natural landing spot

The Houston Texans have released running back Phillip Lindsay.

Texans cutting running back Phillip Lindsay, according to a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 23, 2021

The fourth-year back will now head to waivers, where the Ravens are currently No. 29 in the pecking order, meaning the majority of the league will have a chance to claim Lindsay first. Baltimore reportedly inquired about Lindsay before the trade deadline, according to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

Texans are cutting RB Philip Lindsay. Would expect many interested teams. @Ravens inquired before the deadline as did others — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 23, 2021

Veteran running back Devonta Freeman has emerged as the Ravens’ top running back in recent weeks following an ankle injury to fellow veteran Latavius Murray. Murray returned to action last Sunday in Baltimore’s 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears but was out-snapped by Freeman.

Following season-ending injuries to J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill before the start of the season, the Ravens have been lacking at the position. Second-year undrafted running back Ty’Son Williams was a breakout star in the preseason and appeared ready to take the lead of Baltimore’s backfield, but for unclear reasons has been relegated to third on the depth chart and received zero snaps against the Bears.

After going undrafted in 2018, Lindsay signed with the Denver Broncos, quickly becoming a key part of their offense as he rushed for over 1,000 yards in his first two seasons. The Broncos let Lindsay hit free agency after he rushed for only 502 yards in 2020 while dealing with injuries. Lindsay then signed with the Texans but was never able to carve out a role in a crowded backfield, rushing for only 130 yards and one touchdown on 50 carries.

Even with the emergence of Freeman, the Ravens still lack speed at the position to truly threaten defenses. Lindsay ran a 4.39 40-yard dash at Colorado’s pro day. If Lindsay makes it unclaimed to Baltimore, then it would make sense for general manager Eric DeCosta to take a chance on a young player who is only two years removed from looking like one of the best young players at his position.