Report: Cardinals sign QB Trace McSorley off Ravens practice squad

The Baltimore Ravens will need to find a new backup to their backup quarterback after third-year pro Trace McSorely was signed off their practice squad to the active roster of the NFC leading Arizona Cardinals, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

McSorley was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Penn State at No. 197 overall. He served as the third-string quarterback in his first two seasons in the league and saw action in three games over that span.

He entered his third training camp in a tight battle with 2020 undrafted free agent Tyler Huntley to serve as the primary backup to Lamar Jackson. A back injury he suffered early in mid-August knocked him out of commission after the first week of the preseason, opening the door for Huntley to pull ahead in the competition and ultimately secure the role and roster spot.

McSorley was called up to the active roster for this past Sunday and served as Huntley’s backup in the Ravens’ 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears but he didn’t see the field. He will finish his tenure in Baltimore 3-of-10 for 90 yards and a touchdown with six rushes for 18 yards.

His most memorable moment as a Raven, outside of the preseason, was when he nearly led the team to a come from behind victory in the infamous COVID game against the Pittsburgh Steelers last year after entering the game in relief of an injured Robert Griffin III. He also set the stage for Jackson’s incredible finish on Monday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns that year.