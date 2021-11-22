Ravens at Bears: Play of the game

The Ravens got back in the win column yesterday with another close victory, this time outlasting the Bears by a score of 16-13. It was the Tyler Huntley show offensively with Lamar Jackson out of the lineup. There weren’t many highlights all-in-all in what was mostly a defensive slugfest, but a few key moments stand out.

Tyus Bowser forced fumble: With the Bears driving past midfield in the second quarter, Tyus Bowser came up with a huge play to prevent Chicago from breaking a 0-0 tie. Bowser pushed the pocket and poked the ball loose from Justin Fields and into the outstretched arm of Calais Campbell. It was Bowser’s first takeaway of the season and the second forced fumble of his career; the first coming back in 2019.

Sammy Watkins 30-yard reception: Third-and-long situation? 33 seconds left in the game? No problem for Tyler Huntley and Sammy Watkins. Huntley saved his best throw of the afternoon for the biggest moment, as he delivered a 30-yard dot to Watkins here to put the Ravens in position for a go-ahead score. Huntley was nearly sacked rolling to his right but Watkins got open along the sideline, making for an easy read. Huge throw and catch.

Devonta Freeman three-yard touchdown run: Just one play after Watkins hauled in the 30-yard catch, Devonta Freeman cashed in from three yards out. Freeman’s score served as the game-winner, as it put the Ravens up with less than 30 seconds remaining. It capped off a five-play, 72-yard scoring drive following the Bears’ go-ahead touchdown just minutes before. This was Freeman’s third rushing touchdown of the season and came at a very opportune moment.

Tyus Bowser sack: It was only fitting that the game concluded with Bowser sacking Andy Dalton for a loss of 18 yards. This one of Bowser’s best all-around performances not just of the season, but of his career. The game-clinching sack was his second of the game after forcing a fumble earlier. He also finished with two tackles-for-loss and two QB hits. Ravens fans everywhere breathed a collective sigh of relief knowing Dalton had no chance of throwing up a hail mary.