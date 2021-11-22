Ravens News 11/22: Bailing Out and more

Holy comeback, Batman! Playing without Lamar Jackson﻿, the Ravens’ offense struggled to generate big plays all afternoon, earning just 3.9 yards per play on 76 snaps. The lack of Jackson’s dynamic ability highlighted the 3-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust nature to the Ravens’ RBs this season. In a tight ballgame, the Ravens were content to play it safe with quarterback Tyler Huntley﻿. But after a busted coverage allowed the Bears to take the lead with less than two minutes remaining, Baltimore had no choice but to let Huntley sling it. The QB connected on a massive deep shot to Sammy Watkins for 29 yards — Huntley’s only attempt longer than 20 air yards on the afternoon. Devonta Freeman powered it in for the game-winning TD. The escape sans Jackson or receiver Marquise Brown is big for the AFC North leaders. It’s evident how much the Ravens need the MVP candidate to create to beat better teams. Next Gen stat of the week: Mark Andrews caught eight of 10 targets for 73 yards, including five receptions for 56 yards on open targets (3+ yards of separation).

Offensive Line Baltimore’s offensive line struggled to allow Huntley adequate time in the pocket, conceding 25 pressures and six sacks. Starting left tackle Alejandro Villanueva was particularly ineffective, allowing a team-high four pressures and one sack in pass protection. The unit was stronger in the run game, powering a Ravens rushing attack that averaged 3.6 yards per carry. Defensive Line The Ravens defensive line manhandled Chicago up front, accounting for 15 unit-wide pressures and four sacks. Edge defender Tyus Bowser made his presence felt early and often Sunday as he finished with three pressures and two sacks, the second of which came on the game’s final play. Linebackers Patrick Queen was a force, leading Baltimore with seven total tackles including a crucial third-down tackle for loss midway through the first quarter. He captained a Ravens linebacking corps that dominated in coverage, as they conceded receptions on just one of their five unit-wide targets for 2 yards.

