Ravens vs. Bears final: 2 MVPs, 10 Winners and 3 Losers

A first half slop-fest turned into pandemonium with only minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. In the end, the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) stun the Chicago Bears (3-7) with a final score of 16-13.

Co-MVP - Justin Tucker

Through all the chaos, Ravens’ Justin Tucker was the teams’ solid ground. As sure-footed as ever, Tucker put through three big field goals to keep the Ravens within reach. The wind was swirling, yet Tucker knocked through each attempt. In a season with kickers failing more and more, Tucker was the difference in this game on the scoreboard. According to Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, “the wind was howling and the field was sand.” Those field goals weren’t easy. Also, Happy Birthday Justin Tucker.

Co-MVP - Tyus Bowser

All game long, Bowser was a menace in the backfield. He hunted down both quarterbacks and sealed the game with his second sack on Andy Dalton’s Hail Mary attempt. Along with the game-sealing play, he also broke the Ravens’ streak of games without a turnover, notching a forced fumble that was recovered by the defense. All in all, a dominant performance from Bowser.

TYUS BOWSER SEALS IT



Tyus Bowser: "Just being able to be resilient as a team despite big plays going on, this & that, we were able to find a way to win. That's the great part about this team is that we're resilient & we never give up. We've always got each other's back, regardless of the situation." — Luke Jones (@BaltimoreLuke) November 21, 2021

Winners

Tyler Huntley — What a game by Huntley in his first career NFL start. Huntley did everything a backup quarterback could to deliver a win, and he did. Statistically, Huntley finished with 219 yards on 26-of-36 (72.2%) passing. He added another 40 yards on the ground, with one being a critical 19-yard sprint on 3rd and 10. The last offensive drive was his best, leading the team in a two-minute drive and delivered a strike to wide receiver Sammy Watkins with pressure in his face. That was one hell of a win.

Rashod Bateman — Twice, the Ravens rookie receiver drew defensive pass interference on a Chicago Bears’ defender, with one of them on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter. He also caught three balls for 29 yards.

Mark Andrews — All game long, Huntley was looking Andrews’ way when he needed a play. Every time, Andrews responded, including a leaping one-handed catch to move the chains early. This was an excellent performance by Andrews, totaling 73 yards on eight receptions. This was 35-percent of Huntley’s total passing yardage.

Sammy Watkins — The veteran made the most of his receptions with a huge 29-yard completion during the late-game go-ahead drive. He saw open field and caught and hung onto the Huntley pass to put the Ravens on the doorstep.

Devonta Freeman — The Ravens stuck with the veteran to start and he capped off the game with a four-yard touchdown. He grinded out just about every yard he was given and he ended with 49 yards on 16 carries.

Justin Houston — Notched another sack today. Mr. 101 and counting.

Sam Koch — Pinning the Bears’ offense deep in their own territory was critical early in this game. He did so, with two punts inside the 20-yard line.

Devin Duvernay — Good plays from the shifty receiver. He helped gain first downs on two of the Ravens’ scoring drives.

Patrick Queen — He plays fast and he utilized that speed today with some great tackling and play diagnosis. He flew in on a run play from the Bears and stopped it for a four-yard loss.

Justin Ellis — From what I saw, Ellis was great in run defense. He was clogging lanes and helping to open lanes for others today.

Losers*

*= This title does not mean these players are losers. They played a poor game. It happens to the best players.

Pass blocking — Six sacks for the Bears defense, including 3.5 from defensive end Robert Quinn. It was ugly today for them in pass protection.

Don “Wink” Martindale — Consistently, the Ravens have given up 50-yard plays, with one coming today. There would be two, but the go-ahead touchdown by the Bears was only 49 yards. Leaving Chris Westry on an island for the 4th & 11 play was highly questionable. This defense has consistently played great, solid work and then succumbed to lapses. This needs to be corrected if they have any hope of defeating greater opponents.

Chris Westry — Was left on an island against Bears wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and bit on the double move from the experienced receiver to let up a 49-yard touchdown pass from Andy Dalton. You can’t expect a young, backup cornerback to lock down a player like that.