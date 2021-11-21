Ravens vs. Bears Inactives and Game Thread

Lamar Jackson will not play today against the Chicago Bears (3-6). Instead, Tyler “Snoop” Huntley gets his first career start in the NFL. Along with Jackson multiple other starters will be out against the Bears.

This doesn’t leave a lot of room for error with Snoop, seeing as he won’t have the teams’ best receiving option in wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Fortunately, rookie wideout Rashod Bateman is playing, along with veteran Sammy Watkins.

On defense, the Ravens are missing more talent also, with starting cornerback Anthony Averett out, along with defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Those are two more starters the Ravens will be missing for today’s game against rookie quarterback Justin Fields.

Speaking of the Bears, the opponent will be without multiple significant players of their own, too, with Eddie Jackson, Akiem Hicks and Allen Robinson II out for today’s matchup.

