 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ravens trying to “keep Lamar Jackson hydrated” after non-COVID virus spread through their organization last week

Outlook not good.

By Kyle P Barber Updated
/ new
Syndication: Palm Beach Post BILL INGRAM /THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the morning of gameday against the Chicago Bears (3-6), the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) are currently hoping quarterback Lamar Jackson will be capable of playing. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s not looking good as the team is “working to keep him hydrated to play.”

All week, Jackson has been battling illness and it doesn’t look or sound like it’s got much better.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens had a non-COVID virus spread throughout the organization last week. Those affected include, but are not limited to Bradley Bozeman and Rashod Bateman, along with Jackson.

If Jackson’s not able to play, the Ravens will go with Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, their backup quarterback.

Snoop has played in four NFL games in the past two years. His most recent action was against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Ravens pulled Jackson in a tough 41-17 loss. During that game, Snoop went 5-of-11 for 39 yards.

The second option at starter would be Trace McSorley, who the Ravens brought up from the practice squad.

It’s unlikely they would start McSorley, as he’s been the third-string quarterback behind Snoop, but he is now available for them if Snoop were to suffer an injury or not be able to play.

More From Baltimore Beatdown

Loading comments...