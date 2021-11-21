Ravens trying to “keep Lamar Jackson hydrated” after non-COVID virus spread through their organization last week

On the morning of gameday against the Chicago Bears (3-6), the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) are currently hoping quarterback Lamar Jackson will be capable of playing. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, it’s not looking good as the team is “working to keep him hydrated to play.”

#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is arriving to the stadium soon, per @StaceyDales, but sounds like he’s really not himself. Jackson will try to go and they are working to keep him hydrated to play, but he has been hit very hard by this virus. Tyler “Snoop” Huntley is the backup. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 21, 2021

All week, Jackson has been battling illness and it doesn’t look or sound like it’s got much better.

Lamar Jackson arriving at the stadium. Got off an almost empty bus just with security trying to avoid everyone. Game status still in question. @Ravens @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/bCCkaLcsGn — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) November 21, 2021

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Ravens had a non-COVID virus spread throughout the organization last week. Those affected include, but are not limited to Bradley Bozeman and Rashod Bateman, along with Jackson.

Ravens had a non-COVID virus go through their organization last week, affecting a multitude of players including Lamar Jackson, WR Rashod Bateman, C Bradley Bozeman, amongst others. Jackson arrived at stadium a short time ago and team soon will test him to see if he can play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 21, 2021

If Jackson’s not able to play, the Ravens will go with Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, their backup quarterback.

Snoop has played in four NFL games in the past two years. His most recent action was against the Cincinnati Bengals, when the Ravens pulled Jackson in a tough 41-17 loss. During that game, Snoop went 5-of-11 for 39 yards.

The second option at starter would be Trace McSorley, who the Ravens brought up from the practice squad.

The Ravens also have activated QB Trace McSorley from the practice squad in case Lamar Jackson (illness) is unavailable Sunday.



Tyler Huntley would start in that case. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 20, 2021

It’s unlikely they would start McSorley, as he’s been the third-string quarterback behind Snoop, but he is now available for them if Snoop were to suffer an injury or not be able to play.