Ravens at Bears: Bold predictions

The 6-3 Baltimore Ravens hit the road this week to face the 3-6 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday. The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives some bold predictions for the game.

Frank Platko

More than a week after a Thursday night debacle in Miami, the Ravens re-discover their offensive mojo against the Bears. Baltimore finally starts fast and jumps out to an early double-digit lead. Justin Fields and Chicago make things interesting late, but the Ravens hold on and prevail. Devin Duvernay scores a punt return touchdown and Latavius Murray finds the end zone twice in his first game since Week 6. Justin Houston adds to his sack total with a pair of takedowns, including a timely third-down sack in the fourth quarter.

Joshua Reed

In the return from their mini bye week after getting stunned by the Dolphins in primetime, the Ravens rebound in a big way against the Bears by dominating on both sides of the ball. Nick Boyle’s debut will spark the run game and Lamar Jackson will make Chicago pay dearly for trying a blitz-heavy approach to start the game with three first-half passing touchdowns, including one to Rashod Bateman. On defense, rookie Odafe Oweh will rekindle his college rivalry with Justin Fields from their Big 10 days by sacking the former Ohio State Buckeye a whopping three times and the unit as a whole will yield no more than 10 points.

Vasilis Lericos

Lamar Jackson spearheads a 200-yard rushing output with several highlight-reel runs. The Ravens’ defense holds the Bears' running backs below two yards per carry without Brandon Williams’ help. Tyus Bowser secures his first interception this season and Brandon Stephens forces a Justin Fields’ fumble to ice the game. Baltimore wins 27-13.

Spencer Schultz

Rashod Bateman scores his first touchdown in a quick and painless yet boring affair. Justin Fields shows he can make big-time throws but struggles to deal with pressure on third down as the Ravens turn in another strong performance. This time, their offense is able to get the ground game going and dominate with over 34 minutes of time of possession. Baltimore wins 26-15 after the Bears score a late touchdown.

Dustin Cox

The Ravens’ defense dominates the Bears’ offense with a rookie quarterback under center. Baltimore sacks Justin Fields five times as Don “Wink” Martindale’s blitz packages prove to be too much for the young quarterback to handle this early in his career. Chicago struggles to move the ball as the Ravens force three-and-outs all throughout the contest while holding the Bears to under 14 points.

With wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown ruled out, Rashod Bateman steps up in a big way, regardless of who starts at quarterback. Bateman crosses 100 receiving yards for the first time in a game while also adding a touchdown. Baltimore’s ground game flourishes this week as the team goes for over 150 yards on the ground in an ugly but effective win.