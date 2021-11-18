 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 11

Join the BB staff in picking winners for every game this week!

By Frank Platko
Cleveland Browns v New England Patriots Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Week 10 brought about another slew of upset results in the NFL. The Dolphins beat the Ravens on Thursday night, Washington beat Tampa Bay by 10 points, the Eagles rolled over Denver, and the 49ers whooped the Rams on Monday night. It marked the third straight week in which five or more underdogs won straight up.

Can Week 11 bring about a continuation of this underdog madness?

Updated standings:

  1. Dustin 99-50-1
  2. Jonas 98-53-1
  3. Spencer 95-54-1
  4. BB readers, Kyle 94-55-1
  5. Frank 90-59-1
  6. Josh 87-62-1
  7. Vasilis 86-63-1

Consensus picks —

  • Patriots > Falcons (NE -6.5)
  • Browns > Lions (CLE -10.5)
  • 49ers > Jaguars (SF -6.5)
  • Titans > Texans (TEN -9.5)
  • Ravens > Bears (BAL -4.5)
  • Bills > Colts (BUF -7.5)
  • Bengals > Raiders (CIN +0.5)
  • Chargers > Steelers (LAC -5.5)
  • Buccaneers > Giants (TB -10.5)

Lone wolf picks —

  • Vasilis is the only writer picking the Vikings to upset the Packers in Minnesota (MIN +2.5)
  • Josh is by himself in taking Joe Flacco and the Jets over Miami (NYJ +3.5)
  • Kyle is lonesome in rolling with Washington over Cam Newton and Carolina (WSH +3.5)
  • Spencer likes the Jaguars over the 49ers in a potential early afternoon upset (JAX +6.5)

