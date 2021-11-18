Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 11

Week 10 brought about another slew of upset results in the NFL. The Dolphins beat the Ravens on Thursday night, Washington beat Tampa Bay by 10 points, the Eagles rolled over Denver, and the 49ers whooped the Rams on Monday night. It marked the third straight week in which five or more underdogs won straight up.

Can Week 11 bring about a continuation of this underdog madness?

Updated standings:

Dustin 99-50-1 Jonas 98-53-1 Spencer 95-54-1 BB readers, Kyle 94-55-1 Frank 90-59-1 Josh 87-62-1 Vasilis 86-63-1

Consensus picks —

Patriots > Falcons (NE -6.5)

Browns > Lions (CLE -10.5)

49ers > Jaguars (SF -6.5)

Titans > Texans (TEN -9.5)

Ravens > Bears (BAL -4.5)

Bills > Colts (BUF -7.5)

Bengals > Raiders (CIN +0.5)

Chargers > Steelers (LAC -5.5)

Buccaneers > Giants (TB -10.5)

Lone wolf picks —

Vasilis is the only writer picking the Vikings to upset the Packers in Minnesota (MIN +2.5)

Josh is by himself in taking Joe Flacco and the Jets over Miami (NYJ +3.5)

Kyle is lonesome in rolling with Washington over Cam Newton and Carolina (WSH +3.5)

Spencer likes the Jaguars over the 49ers in a potential early afternoon upset (JAX +6.5)

Poll Who will win: Patriots or Falcons? Patriots

Falcons vote view results 0% Patriots (0 votes)

0% Falcons (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Saints or Eagles? Saints

Eagles vote view results 0% Saints (0 votes)

0% Eagles (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Dolphins or Jets? Dolphins

Jets vote view results 0% Dolphins (0 votes)

0% Jets (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Washington or Panthers? Washington

Panthers vote view results 0% Washington (0 votes)

0% Panthers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Colts or Bills? Colts

Bills vote view results 0% Colts (0 votes)

0% Bills (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Lions or Browns? Lions

Browns vote view results 0% Lions (0 votes)

0% Browns (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: 49ers or Jaguars? 49ers

Jaguars vote view results 0% 49ers (0 votes)

0% Jaguars (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Texans or Titans? Texans

Titans vote view results 0% Texans (0 votes)

0% Titans (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Packers or Vikings? Packers

Vikings vote view results 0% Packers (0 votes)

0% Vikings (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Ravens or Bears? Ravens

Bears vote view results 0% Ravens (0 votes)

0% Bears (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Bengals or Raiders? Bengals

Raiders vote view results 0% Bengals (0 votes)

0% Raiders (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Cardinals or Seahawks? Cardinals

Seahawks vote view results 0% Cardinals (0 votes)

0% Seahawks (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Cowboys or Chiefs? Cowboys

Chiefs vote view results 0% Cowboys (0 votes)

0% Chiefs (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will win: Steelers or Chargers? Steelers

Chargers vote view results 0% Steelers (0 votes)

0% Chargers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now