Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, Bradley Bozeman miss practice with non-COVID illness

Rather than make the media speculate endlessly as to why Lamar Jackson and teammate Bradley Bozeman won’t be on the practice field a little later today on Wednesday, Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announced both players went home due to non-COVID illness.

“Lamar [Jackson] and [Bradley] Bozeman are both sick so you won’t see them out there [on the practice field] today,” Harbaugh said. “They both got sent home. It’s not COVID. Just sick.”

Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh announces Lamar Jackson and Bradley Bozeman will miss today due to non-COVID illness. pic.twitter.com/o1SE92CE5S — Baltimore Beatdown (@BmoreBeatdown) November 17, 2021

Though it’s not good to have both Jackson and Bozeman out, it’s great that they’re not dealing with COVID. Multiple players around the NFL, including some in the AFC North such as Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, have been dealing with COVID-19 for the past week. It’s also great news considering it would be Jackson’s third bout with the virus.

According to The Baltimore Sun’s Jonas Shaffer, this is the third practice Jackson has missed due to illness.