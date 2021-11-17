Ravens Power Rankings Roundup Week 11: Clinging onto Top 10

The Baltimore Ravens (6-3) suffered a big defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins last week. As such, many expected them to drop in power rankings. They did, but not nearly as much due to multiple upsets occurring yet again on Sunday.

No. 10 (-4)

“Lamar Jackson has mixed in some lows with the highs during the brilliant start to his pro career, but it’s hard to remember Jackson looking as demonstrably frustrated as he was on Thursday night in Miami. Jackson and the Ravens’ offense were a mess in what was supposed to be a homecoming party for the quarterback against the NFL’s 30th-ranked defense. Brian Flores sent waves of blitzes at Jackson, overwhelming the pass protection and repeatedly putting the fourth-year pro in impossible situations. Much will be made about the Dolphins creating a playbook for how to attack Baltimore — it’s on John Harbaugh and Co. to counterpunch after a humbling loss. ‘We just weren’t ready,’ Harbaugh said, ‘and that’s on me.’” — Dan Hanzus

No. 9 (-3)

“The Miami game was a disaster all the way around. They didn’t seem prepared for the Miami game plan. That’s not a good look.” — Pete Prisco

No. 9 (-2)

“The Ravens will keep seeing safety blitzes until they show that they have an answer.” — Mike Florio

No. 9 (-2)

“So much for the “Lamar Jackson is easily the MVP” talk. Scoring 10 points in a loss to the Dolphins is pretty pathetic. Miami’s defense was giving up 26.9 offensive points per game prior to Week 10. Only four teams were allowing more. The Ravens may have cost themselves their shot at the No. 1 seed.” — Brandon Lee Gowton

No. 9 (-4)

“The Ravens, Buccaneers and Steelers – the next three teams listed – all suffered stunning results. The Dolphins made Lamar Jackson look ordinary by blitzing safeties Jevon Holland (21 times) and Brandon Jones (17) more times than any defensive backs in any game since 2016, according to NextGenStats. The Ravens failed to score at least 14 points for the first time in the last 51 games.” — Ryan Dunleavy

No. 9 (-4)

“Good luck figuring out the AFC this season—especially the AFC North. Just when it appeared that the Baltimore Ravens had established themselves as the best team in the division and maybe the conference, they laid a big fat egg in Miami against the Dolphins. After the stunning loss, head coach John Harbaugh put the blame for the clunker squarely on himself.”