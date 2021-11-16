 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ravens release RB Le’Veon Bell

By Kyle P Barber
Ten weeks after joining the Baltimore Ravens practice squad, the team has parted ways with running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Ravens originally signed Bell after a slew of injuries to the running back room, including J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill.

Bell’s tenure with the Ravens was short-lived. He played in five games and amassed 83 yards and two rushing touchdowns on 31 carries. His second touchdown was a go-ahead touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings late in the fourth quarter, before the Vikings responded and forced overtime.

Against the Miami Dolphins four days later, Bell struggled to gain any yards on the ground, with three carries going for only one yard.

Much of the burst and elusiveness Bell showed for years when competing against the Ravens was not replicated, and ultimately, the Ravens will be looking to others on their roster or free agency to help for the second-half stretch of the 2021 season.

Bell departs from the Ravens and now looks for his fourth team in four years after holding out in 2018 due to contract disputes with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

