Ravens Week 10 Snap Count Analysis

Traveling to Miami on short rest in Week 10, the Baltimore Ravens were soundly defeated 22-10. While the defense fought admirably for most of the contest, they allowed several untimely chunk plays to the Dolphins. The offense was the main culprit in the loss, they mustered just 11 first downs, zero gains of 20-plus yards and three points through the first three quarters. Baltimore was out-schemed and out-played by the talented Miami defense.

Each member of the starting offensive line played a full complement of 73 offensive snaps. Tackles Alejandro Villanueva and Tyre Phillips both allowed a sack. Bradley Bozeman, Ben Powers and especially Kevin Zeitler fared reasonably well but even with significant blocking assistance from eligible receivers, the Ravens were unable to decode Brian Flores’ aggressive blitzing scheme. Baltimore finished the game with a 14.3-percent third down conversion rate.

Mark Andrews led the receivers with 57 snaps (78%) and recorded six catches for 68 yards. Fullback Patrick Ricard saw 37 snaps (51%), tight ends Eric Tomlinson 15 snaps (21%) and Josh Oliver 10 snaps (14%). Neither Ricard, Tomlinson nor Oliver contributed a reception. The unit awaits the return of Nick Boyle from a knee injury that has sidelined him for a full calendar year.

Rookie Rashod Bateman led the wideouts with 80 yards on eight targets while playing 40 snaps (55%). Marquise Brown was the most targeted (13) receiver and earned 55 snaps (75%) but produced only six receptions for 37 yards. Sammy Watkins delivered a poor performance in his return from a hamstring injury. On 23 snaps (32%), he fumbled his only reception into a defensive touchdown.

Devin Duvernay continued to produce with limited touches, catching all four passes thrown his way and suppling another 19 rushing yards during 44 snaps (60%). Miles Boykin was activated over James Proche and saw 11 offensive snaps. Devonta Freeman out-snapped Le’Veon Bell 42 to 31 and out-gained Bell 58 to one. Ty’Son Williams did not receive an offensive snap.

Without Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe, Baltimore’s defensive line held Miami to 2.7 yards per carry. Calais Campbell provided a pair of quarterback hits and solo tackles while managing 51 snaps (74%). Nose tackle Justin Ellis played 37 snaps (54%) and Justin Madubuike played 29 (42%). Backup defensive tackles Broderick Washington and Khalil McKenzie chipped in 14 and 5 rotational snaps, respectively.

In-season addition Josh Bynes turned in another fine game at middle linebacker with two quarterback hits, a sack and pass breakup during 51 snaps (74%). Patrick Queen has seemingly found his niche on the weak side, the second-year linebacker displayed sure tackling and tallied a strip-sack on 36 snaps (52%). Chris Board completed the linebacker rotation with 35 snaps (51%).

Baltimore’s edge rushers helped pressure Miami quarterbacks on nearly half of their drop backs. Tyus Bowser contributed three quarterback hits on a unit leading 48 snaps (70%). Talented rookie Odafe Oweh notched three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack during 45 snaps (65%). Justin Houston generated a strip-sack on 37 snaps (54%) and Pernell McPhee saw an uptick in usage to 25 snaps (36%).

All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey effectively locked down his assignments with two pass breakups while playing all 69 defensive snaps. Anthony Averett turned in a mixed 67 snap outing. Tavon Young was knocked out of the game after 31 plays due to a reported short-term foot injury. And boundary cornerback Chris Westry fared well during his 17 snap opportunity.

Captain Chuck Clark recorded a pass breakup while lining-up the defense for all 69 snaps. Replacing the injured DeShon Elliott, Brandon Stephens logged four solo tackles during his 67 plays. Geno Stone was called upon for 17 snaps (25%) at safety. For an inexperienced secondary that has struggled with blown coverages, veteran Jimmy Smith’s sporadic usage (10 snaps) remains a mystery.

After a disappointing loss in Miami, the 6-3 Ravens retain a tenuous grip on first place in the AFC North. They now have 10 days to prepare for the Bears before their final seven game stretch that includes two matchups against NFC contenders and five divisional battles.