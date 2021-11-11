Ravens vs. Dolphins: Inactives and Game Thread

A short week had high hopes of seeing a few injured Ravens return against the Miami Dolphins (2-7), but alas, every hopeful has been ruled inactive for tonight.

Many were hoping to see a combination of running back Latavius Murray, tight end Nick Boyle and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Instead, the three, along with wide receiver James Proche and right tackle Patrick Mekari, are out for tonight’s contest.

Maybe had they an extra few days to prepare for the game it could’ve been a possibility. However, once this game is complete, the Ravens get those extra few days to rest and prepare for the Chicago Bears (3-6) in 10 days.

As for the Dolphins, only a few names are on their inactives list.

I don’t think any of the Dolphins inactives are significant toward the success—or failure, of their season. Especially when compared to the names on the Ravens’ inactives list.

Either way, this is a tough game for the Ravens, regardless of their opponent’s record. It’s short notice, they’re on the road and the weather isn’t going to make it fun. That hinders the Ravens ability to throw the football, makes tackling more challenging and Tucker’s ability is depleted. Yes, the Dolphins lose some of their strengths, but it’s more impactful for the road team, I’d argue. Nonetheless, we got a game coming up, folks!

