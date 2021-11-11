Ravens vs. Dolphins: Bold predictions

The Ravens hit the road to Miami to face the Dolphins following a comeback win against the Vikings in Week 9. Several key players have a chance to return for Baltimore on Thursday night, including tight end Nick Boyle and wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

The staff of Baltimore Beatdown gives their bold predictions for the game.

Joshua Reed

The Ravens will head into a mini bye riding high after they head down to Miami and demolish the Dolphins as they extend their lead in the AFC North race. Lamar Jackson will torch the Dolphins’ defense for 5 total touchdowns, 4 of which will come in the first half alone. Rashod Bateman will have his true breakout game where he will record his first career touchdown and eclipse 100 yards receiving. Marquise “Hollywood” Brown will continue his hot streak and go over 100 yards for the fourth time this season and haul in a touchdown.

The defense will pick up where it left off in the second half/overtime against the Vikings and play lights out, holding Miami to no more than 13 points. Odafe Oweh breaks his sack drought with two on the night, Justin Houston notches his 100th, and Calais Campbell inches closer to that milestone himself with his first full sack of the season.

Frank Platko

As he did against the Dolphins in Week 1 of 2019, Lamar Jackson lights up Miami’s defense for five touchdown passes. Mark Andrews, who hasn’t found the end zone since Week 5, is the recipient of two of them. The Ravens’ defense intercepts whichever quarterback is under center for Miami multiple times, as Baltimore cruises to a double-digit victory on Thursday Night Football.

Spencer Schultz

The Ravens' early game struggles continue, as a talented defensive line gives Baltimore issues early in the game before Odafe Oweh, Calais Campbell, and Justin Houston start to dominate the Dolphins’ offensive line and give the Ravens’ offense a short field. Rashod Bateman notches his first career touchdown reception and Miles Boykin blocks a punt to create a big lead. The Ravens don’t blow the Dolphins out in the box score, but handle the game in the second half and walk out of Miami 7-2.

Dustin Cox

The Ravens play their best game of the season in Miami in front of a national audience. Baltimore establishes dominance on the first drive of the game by cruising down the field for a touchdown. Lamar Jackson throws for three touchdowns while rushing for another and totaling over 350 yards.

The defense puts the Dolphins’ offense in a stranglehold all night, forcing three turnovers and sacking the quarterback four times. In relief of the injured DeShon Elliott, rookie Brandon Stephens notches 10 tackles as he flies around the field.