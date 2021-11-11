Baltimore Beatdown Game Picks: Week 10

We’ve officially reached the double-digit week mark of the NFL season. Week 9 saw roughly seven underdogs win straight up, a number that reflects one of the more wild weekends of the year thus far.

Week 10 could be just as promising, and it starts with the Ravens traveling to Miami to take on the Dolphins for a Thursday night showdown.

Updated standings:

Dustin 93-43 Mike 92-44 Jonas 90-46 Spencer 89-47 Kyle, BB readers 87-49 Frank 85-51 Josh 82-54 Vasilis 80-56

Consensus picks —

Ravens > Dolphins (BAL -7.5)

Cowboys > Falcons (DAL -8.5)

Bills > Jets (BUF -13.5)

Steelers > Lions (PIT -7.5)

Colts > Jaguars (IND -9.5)

Buccaneers > Washington (TB -9.5)

Cardinals > Panthers (AZ -10.5)

Chargers > Vikings (LAC -3.5)

Rams > 49ers (LAR -3.5)

All of our writers are riding with the Ravens over the Dolphins as 7.5-point road favorites (bias, or logic?). Everyone is also on board with a slew of other teams favorited by somewhere between 7-10 points in the Cowboys, Steelers, Colts and Buccaneers.

Other unanimous picks include the Bills over the Jets, Cardinals over the Panthers, and Rams over the 49ers on Monday night. The Bills and Rams were on the wrong end of two of the biggest upset defeats of last week, but our staff sees them bouncing back in Week 10.

Lone wolf picks —

Kyle is alone in taking the Lions to upset the Steelers on the road (DET +7.5)

