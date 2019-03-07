Revisiting every Ravens draft since SBXLVII: 2014

Since winning Super Bowl XLVII, the Ravens have made the playoffs just two times. A major criticism among fans has been the lack of talent drafted since 2012, especially on the offensive side of the ball. This series will look back at all of Baltimore’s drafts following their Super Bowl victory. The 2013 draft featured two extremely disappointing picks in the first two rounds followed by an incredibly strong rebound in the middle rounds. 2014 was somewhat of the opposite.

2014 Draft Picks

Round 1, Pick 17 LB C.J. Mosley

Round 2, Pick 48 DT Timmy Jernigan

Round 3, Pick 79 S Terrence Brooks

Round 3, Pick 99 TE Crockett Gillmore

Round 4, Pick 134 DE Brent Urban

Round 4, Pick 138 RB Lorenzo Taliaferro

Round 5, Pick 175 G John Urschel

Round 6, Pick 194 QB Keith Wenning

Round 7, Pick 218 WR Michael Campanaro

The clear standout from this class is inside linebacker C.J. Mosley, selected in the first round out of Alabama. Since entering the league five years ago, Mosley has 579 tackles, 8.5 sacks, nine interceptions, 35 pass defenses, six forced fumbles, and one touchdown while missing only three games. Mosley has made the Pro Bowl every year except for his second season and finished in second for Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2014 behind Aaron Donald.

Mosley has been a consistently good player for Baltimore on several highly-ranked defenses. With free agency quickly approaching on March 13, Mosley will likely become the highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. The Ravens best option would be to reach a deal with Mosley before he is able to test the open market, but it takes both sides to agree.

Second-round pick Timmy Jernigan had three solid seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jernigan recorded 13 sacks during his time as a Raven, but inconsistency and frequent disappearances in games led to him being shipped away for a third-round draft pick. Despite the outcome, Jernigan can be tallied as a modest success for a second-round pick.

Baltimore received solid contributions from most of their class in 2014. Crockett Gillmore looked to be the real deal at tight end before injuries derailed his career. Brent Urban received a second contract after a strong 2017 season was cut short due to injury. Urban, on a one-year deal, was again a solid player along the defensive line for the Ravens in 2018. John Urschel provided crucial depth along the interior of the offensive line for years and looked set to take the starting center position before suddenly retiring before the 2017 season. Michael Campanaro, though frequently injured, was a decent receiver and return man.

Safety Terrence Brooks only spent two seasons in Baltimore. Brooks flashed promise but was surprisingly let go in favor of other players. Running back Lorenzo Taliaferro spent three seasons with the Ravens but only totaled 339 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 82 carries during that time. Taliaferro attempted to transition to fullback before the 2017 season but did not make the final roster.

The only player that Baltimore failed to receive any production from in their 2014 draft class was sixth-round quarterback Keith Wenning. Overall, 2014 was a successful draft that netted the Ravens best linebacker since the Super Bowl.

Verdict:

Best pick: C.J. Mosley

Worst pick: Keith Wenning