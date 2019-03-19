Ravens News 3/19: Edge prospect rankings, top WR by route and more

State of every NFL team after free agency - Pro Football Focus

BALTIMORE RAVENS Key Players Added CB Tavon Young (62.7), TE Nick Boyle (68.5), RB Mark Ingram (79.4), S Earl Thomas (91.3) Key Players Lost QB Joe Flacco (72.0), ED Terrell Suggs (70.0), WR Michael Crabtree (63.6), S Eric Weddle (80.7), RB Alex Collins (61.3), ED Za’Darius Smith (71.7), LB C.J. Mosley (73.6) John Brown (64.7) Overview The Baltimore Ravens are going to look a whole lot different in 2019. While the addition of perennial Pro-Bowl safety Earl Thomas will soften the blow of Eric Weddle‘s departure, you have to wonder about how the team overcomes the loss to their pass rush. After losing defensive leader Terrell Suggs and up-and-coming rusher Za’Darius Smith, the team will simply need to upgrade the edge position in April’s draft.

Returning pass rushers Willie Henry, Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser combined for 3.5 sacks on 363 total snaps (35%) last season.

Former Raven John Brown graded as the fourth best receiver (106.9) on ‘Go’ routes last season.

FINAL GRADES 1. (Nick) Bosa - Round 1 2. (Brian) Burns - Round 1 3. (Josh) Allen - Round 1 4. (Clelin) Ferrell - Round 2 5. (Montez) Sweat - Round 2 6. (Jachai) Polite - Round 2 7. (Chase) Winovich - Mid Day 2 8. (Rashan) Gary - Mid Day 2 9. (Christian) Miller - Mid Day 2

In terms of rush moves, Ledyard’s top five edge defenders are Bosa, Ferrell, Burns, Winovich and Miller.