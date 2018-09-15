The Ravens offensive line was a potential concern entering the season, and the unit’s performance in Week 2 demonstrated why. The line was thoroughly dominated throughout much of Thursday night’s match up against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and others wreaked havoc all game long. The Bengals totaled four sacks and eight quarterback hits. Joe Flacco had little time to throw or operate in the pocket, and it showed in his poor performance.

The offensive line also struggled to open up holes in the running game. Baltimore combined for just 66 rushing yards on 22 attempts, good for an average of 3.0 YPC.

Essentially, all five lineman struggled against the Bengals. Ronnie Stanley and James Hurst were beaten outside on numerous occasions, and Matt Skura was manhandled inside all night.

Even Marshall Yanda had a sub par showing. For the first time since 2016, Yanda gave up multiple pressures in a game. Yanda allowed one hit and two hurries, as Geno Atkins proved to be a difficult match up.

Things will not get any easier in the coming weeks. The Ravens face several stout defensive fronts in Denver, Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Von Miller, Bradley Chubb and Myles Garrett are premier, talented pass-rushers.

It appears the Ravens may be looking to shake things up along the offensive line, specifically at the guard and center positions.

The #Ravens are hosting a workout this morning to build depth on the interior of their offensive line: Among those working out: Former #Lions C Wesley Johnson, former #Bears C Hroniss Grasu and former #Bears G Jordan Morgan. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2018

Wesley Johnson, a former fifth-round pick in 2014 by the Steelers, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He started eight games in 2016 and 15 games in 2017. Johnson joined the Lions this offseason, but was released in the preseason.

Grasu was selected in the third-round of the 2015 draft by the Chicago Bears. After starting eight games his rookie season, Grasu tore his ACL and missed the entire 2016 season.

He came back in 2017, but played in just six games and started in four. Grasu was released by the Bears several weeks ago.

Jordan Morgan was also cut by Chicago and is the least experienced out of the three. After being drafted in the fifth-round of the 2017 draft, Morgan was placed on injured reserve and missed his entire rookie season.

Johnson and Grasu both recently worked out with the Minnesota Vikings, but neither were signed to a deal. Both primarily play the center position, while Morgan is a guard.

It remains to be seen if the Ravens are looking to alter up the starting lineup or merely boost the depth along the offensive line. John Harbaugh and company clearly recognize, however, that the group needs to be re-tooled.

Update:

According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Baltimore hosted ten offensive linemen for workouts, including the three mentioned by Ian Rapoport.