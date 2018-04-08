Baltimore Beatdown readers draft the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft: Baltimore Ravens

A two-horse race ends with QB Lamar Jackson joining the Arizona Cardinals, receiving 49% of the total vote.

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for! IT’S TIME! The Baltimore Ravens are on the clock!

1. OT Mike McGlinchey — He’s been an option for many teams, but this is a great landing spot. Baltimore released OT Austin Howard during free agency, and James Hurst is expected to play right tackle. Fans know, Hurst is a good-to-great guard, but his tackle skills aren’t the same. Fans might want to bookend Notre Dame tackles for Joe Flacco and the runningbacks.

2. WR Calvin Ridley — Ozzie Newsome was not kidding when he said the Ravens’ wide receiver unit would look different. Now, the team is fielding Michael Crabtree, John Brown and possibly Calvin Ridley? Baltimore has struggled to develop a receiver throughout the years, but Calvin looks different than the rest.

3. LB Rashaan Evans — The loss of Zachary Orr is still noticeable. C.J. Mosley is being asked too much and it’s showing. Two talented inside linebacker are necessary for the Ravens system and Rashaan Evans may be the man for the job. Pairing two ‘Bama prospects is a possibility here; certainly when Mosley is a phenomenal run stop ‘back and Evans can mirror tight ends and tailbacks. He’s a versatile player, and Baltimore’s defense would improve with this acquisition.

4. OT Connor Williams — Some fans prefer Connor to Mike, and I felt it was fair to add him to the discussion. Discussions between the editors of Baltimore Beatdown are rather split, and I want to give the fans their options.

5. CB Mike Hughes — The Ravens often pick best player available, and former Ravens’ scout Daniel Jeremiah has Hughes as the best player available. Jimmy Smith cannot stay healthy; each season we hope for a different outcome, but it isn’t arriving. The top five corner when healthy will always have the asterisk. Maybe taking on a new cornerback to pair with Marlon Humphrey and Tavon Young will help prepare the Ravens for the future?

6. TE Hayden Hurst — Baltimore needs a tight end, there’s no way around it. The past few picks have not helped the team, and it’s time for change. Hurst is a great player, and will be a Day 1 starter on Baltimore’s roster.

7. WR D.J. Moore — Fans are also clamoring for Moore over Ridley. I cannot blame them, as Moore produced with a carousel of quarterbacks and is a Maryland product. He’d also fit well with the Ravens scheme. Baltimore needs a possession receiver, and the NFL equivalent for Moore is Pierre Garcon. Not too shabby.