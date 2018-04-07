Roundtable: 2018 NFL Draft crush - Offense

With the 2018 NFL Draft rapidly approaching, the Baltimore Beatdown staff reveals our prospect crushes on offense:

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State - Arguably the best feet in this draft, Gallup looks so smooth running that sometimes it doesn’t even look like he is moving that fast. Aggressive attacking the ball, some of the best body control you will find and right up there with the top guys in terms of run after the catch. Solid height and thick build. Would be a great 2nd or 3rd round pick. - Brian Malan

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame - While the majority of receivers in this draft class are either big possession targets or fast vertical threats, St. Brown has the skillset to do it all. The lanky receiver caught 58 receptions for 961 yards and nine touchdowns from Deshone Kizer in 2016. Equanimeous has prototypical height and speed, along with sure hands and yards after the catch ability. - Vasilis Lericos

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma - Mayfield may not be a fan favorite outside of the Sooner community for his antics, but his transformation from undersized nobody to Heisman trophy winner is undeniable. While he will continue to be doubted for his stature, Mayfield’s competitive spirit combined with career passing yards (14,607, seventh in Oklahoma history) make him an intriguing prospect. In addition, Mayfield’s career passing efficiency rating of 175.37 lands him behind only Sam Bradford’s decorated legacy in Norman. - Sage Morander

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State — I’ve thoroughly enjoyed watching the highlights of Gallup this season. It’s also exciting to see a prospect from the college I’m currently attending, therefore I’ve paid slightly more attention to him than the others. The MWC isn’t a power five conference, but Gallup produced stats at a rate which proves he is capable of performing against stronger competition. In six of his thirteen games this season, Gallup posted over 100 yards. In two of those games, he racked up over 200 yards. The Ravens need a receiver, and Gallup may be the answer. — Kyle P Barber

Ian Thomas, TE, Indiana - For starters, Thomas is a Baltimore native. His production at Indiana was certainly not overwhelming. However, Thomas flashed over the course of his collegiate career. He has all the tools needed to be a dominant tight end in the NFL. Thomas is one of, if not the best blocking tight ends in this class, and he can make an impact in the passing-game. Thomas should be a red zone threat, who can also stretch the seams. He is projected to be selected late in the second-round or early in the third-round. - Logan Levy

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame - I love offensive linemen, that’s because it was the position that I played in high school. Some of the coaches’ favorite players were the versatile guys. McGlinchey is one of those prospects. He’s tall, rangy and has good footwork, plus he can play left or right tackle. Also, he could be reunited with Ronnie Stanley as a fellow bookend along the line at right tackle. - Kyle J. Andrews

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU - Guice has the angry style of running that can really get a crowd going. He isn’t afraid of contact, in fact, he welcomes it. Guice has all the makings of a possible franchise back. In a year without the generational Saquon Barkley, Guice could have been the top RB in the class. Guice’s toughness isn’t the only thing to watch out for, as he displayed dangerous breakaway speed at LSU as well. Whichever team drafts Guice, presumably in the first round, is getting a hard-nosed warrior in their backfield. - Dustin Cox

