100 Best Prospects of the 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL scouting combine provided clarity to an unsettled draft class. Overall, there is more talent on the offensive side of the ball than the defensive, especially in comparison to recent drafts. This bodes well for a Baltimore Ravens team that is aiming to retool their offensive weaponry this offseason.
Quarterback
- Sam Darnold, USC
- Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
- Josh Allen, Wyoming
- Josh Rosen, UCLA
- Lamar Jackson, Louisville
- Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma St.
The quarterback crop boasts prospects to fit any scheme. The big four are nearly guaranteed of being selected in the top-15 overall.
Running Back
1. Saquon Barkley, Penn St.
2. Derrius Guice, LSU
3. Sony Michel, Georgia
4. Ronald Jones, USC
5. Rashaad Penny, San Diego St.
6. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
7. Nick Chubb, Georgia
8. Royce Freeman, Oregon
9. Bo Scarbrough, Alabama
A deep group loaded with big, powerful tailbacks. Expect a run at the position on Day 2.
Wide Receiver
1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama
2. Courtland Sutton, SMU
3. D.J. Moore, Maryland
4. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M
5. Anthony Miller, Memphis
6. Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame
7. Deon Cain, Clemson
8. Dante Pettis, Washington
9. Michael Gallup, Colorado St.
10. D.J. Chark, LSU
11. James Washington, Oklahoma St.
12. Keke Coutee, Texas Tech
13. Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma St.
14. Auden Tate, Florida St.
Dynamic receiver crop with an abundance of both burners as well as tall targets. The top of the second round will likely be the sweet spot to reap maximum value.
Tight End
- Mike Gesicki, Penn St.
- Dallas Goedert, S. Dakota St.
- Hayden Hurst, S. Carolina
- Mark Andrews, Oklahoma
- Ian Thomas, Indiana
The 2018 class leans more towards the pass catching, move tight end than the traditional blocker. The top three will probably be selected within the first 40 picks.
Interior Offensive Lineman
- Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
- James Daniels, Iowa
- Will Hernandez, UTEP
- Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
- Billy Price, Ohio St.
- Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
- Austin Corbett, Nevada
- Braden Smith, Auburn
- Mason Cole, Michigan
Impressive group of mauling guards and intelligent centers. Considering the scarcity of quality blockers in the league, many of these prospects could be chosen earlier than expected.
Offensive Tackle
- Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
- Connor Williams, Texas
- Kolton Miller, UCLA
- Tyrell Crosby, Oregon
- Orlando Brown, Oklahoma
- Brian O’Neill, Pitt
- Jamarco Jones, Ohio St.
- Martinas Rankin, Miss St.
- Chukwuma Okorafor, W. Michigan
- Desmond Harrison, W. Georgia
Underwhelming group of tackles for the second consecutive draft. At this point of the evaluation process, draft slotting is unpredictable.
Defensive Tackle
1. De’Ron Payne, Alabama
2. Vita Vea, Washington
3. Taven Bryan, Florida
4. Maurice Hurst, Michigan
5. Harrison Phillips, Stanford
6. B.J. Hill, NC State
7. Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama
8. Derrick Nnadi, Florida St.
9. Tim Settle, Virginia Tech
Average tackle class with more run stuffers than pocket collapsers. The top three should be first rounders, the rest could easily slide.
Edge Defender
- Bradley Chubb, NC State
- Harold Landry, Boston College
- Marcus Davenport, UTSA
- Rasheem Green, USC
- Lorenzo Carter, Georgia
- Sam Hubbard, Ohio St.
- Dorrance Armstrong, Kansas
- Arden Key, LSU
- Josh Sweat, Florida St.
- Jalyn Holmes, Ohio St.
- Jeff Holland, Auburn
With more potential than proven production, this is a relatively weak group of edge rushers top to bottom. Nonetheless, the value of this premium position could prop up several players.
Linebacker
- Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
- Roquan Smith, Georgia
- Rashaan Evans, Alabama
- Leighton Vander Esch, Boise St.
- Malik Jefferson, Texas
- Josey Jewell, Iowa
- Jerome Baker, Ohio St.
Rather top heavy group with a quartet of well rounded prospects but lacking much depth at all. Each of the top four could come off the board within the first 25 picks, the rest could last until the third round.
Cornerback
- Denzel Ward, Ohio St.
- Jaire Alexander, Louisville
- Josh Jackson, Iowa
- Isaiah Oliver, Colorado
- Mike Hughes, UCF
- Carlton Davis, Auburn
- Anthony Averett, Alabama
- Donte Jackson, LSU
- Duke Dawson, Florida
- Holton Hill, Texas
- Tarvarus McFadden, Florida State
- Kevin Toliver, LSU
Solid if unspectacular crop full of #2 corners. Expect at least four to be selected in each of the first three rounds.
Safety
- Derwin James, Florida St.
- Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
- Jessie Bates, Wake Forest
- Justin Reid, Stanford
- Ronnie Harrison, Alabama
- M.J. Stewart, N. Carolina
- Terrell Edmunds, Virginia Tech
- Armani Watts, Texas A&M
This versatile safety class features a nice blend of strong, free and hybrid players. The two blue-chippers will likely be top-10 overall picks, and a few more drafted in the top-50.