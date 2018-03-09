100 Best Prospects of the 2018 NFL Draft

The 2018 NFL scouting combine provided clarity to an unsettled draft class. Overall, there is more talent on the offensive side of the ball than the defensive, especially in comparison to recent drafts. This bodes well for a Baltimore Ravens team that is aiming to retool their offensive weaponry this offseason.

Quarterback

Sam Darnold, USC Baker Mayfield , Oklahoma Josh Allen , Wyoming Josh Rosen , UCLA Lamar Jackson , Louisville Mason Rudolph , Oklahoma St.

The quarterback crop boasts prospects to fit any scheme. The big four are nearly guaranteed of being selected in the top-15 overall.

Running Back

1. Saquon Barkley, Penn St.

2. Derrius Guice, LSU

3. Sony Michel, Georgia

4. Ronald Jones, USC

5. Rashaad Penny, San Diego St.

6. Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

7. Nick Chubb, Georgia

8. Royce Freeman, Oregon

9. Bo Scarbrough, Alabama

A deep group loaded with big, powerful tailbacks. Expect a run at the position on Day 2.

Wide Receiver

1. Calvin Ridley, Alabama

2. Courtland Sutton, SMU

3. D.J. Moore, Maryland

4. Christian Kirk, Texas A&M

5. Anthony Miller, Memphis

6. Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

7. Deon Cain, Clemson

8. Dante Pettis, Washington

9. Michael Gallup, Colorado St.

10. D.J. Chark, LSU

11. James Washington, Oklahoma St.

12. Keke Coutee, Texas Tech

13. Marcell Ateman, Oklahoma St.

14. Auden Tate, Florida St.

Dynamic receiver crop with an abundance of both burners as well as tall targets. The top of the second round will likely be the sweet spot to reap maximum value.

Tight End

Mike Gesicki , Penn St. Dallas Goedert, S. Dakota St. Hayden Hurst , S. Carolina Mark Andrews, Oklahoma Ian Thomas , Indiana

The 2018 class leans more towards the pass catching, move tight end than the traditional blocker. The top three will probably be selected within the first 40 picks.

Interior Offensive Lineman

Quenton Nelson , Notre Dame James Daniels , Iowa Will Hernandez , UTEP Isaiah Wynn , Georgia Billy Price , Ohio St. Frank Ragnow, Arkansas Austin Corbett , Nevada Braden Smith , Auburn Mason Cole , Michigan

Impressive group of mauling guards and intelligent centers. Considering the scarcity of quality blockers in the league, many of these prospects could be chosen earlier than expected.

Offensive Tackle

Mike McGlinchey , Notre Dame Connor Williams , Texas Kolton Miller , UCLA Tyrell Crosby, Oregon Orlando Brown , Oklahoma Brian O’Neill , Pitt Jamarco Jones , Ohio St. Martinas Rankin , Miss St. Chukwuma Okorafor , W. Michigan Desmond Harrison , W. Georgia

Underwhelming group of tackles for the second consecutive draft. At this point of the evaluation process, draft slotting is unpredictable.

Defensive Tackle

1. De’Ron Payne, Alabama

2. Vita Vea, Washington

3. Taven Bryan, Florida

4. Maurice Hurst, Michigan

5. Harrison Phillips, Stanford

6. B.J. Hill, NC State

7. Da’Shawn Hand, Alabama

8. Derrick Nnadi, Florida St.

9. Tim Settle, Virginia Tech

Average tackle class with more run stuffers than pocket collapsers. The top three should be first rounders, the rest could easily slide.

Edge Defender

Bradley Chubb , NC State Harold Landry , Boston College Marcus Davenport , UTSA Rasheem Green , USC Lorenzo Carter, Georgia Sam Hubbard , Ohio St. Dorrance Armstrong, Kansas Arden Key, LSU Josh Sweat , Florida St. Jalyn Holmes , Ohio St. Jeff Holland , Auburn

With more potential than proven production, this is a relatively weak group of edge rushers top to bottom. Nonetheless, the value of this premium position could prop up several players.

Linebacker

Tremaine Edmunds , Virginia Tech Roquan Smith , Georgia Rashaan Evans , Alabama Leighton Vander Esch , Boise St. Malik Jefferson , Texas Josey Jewell , Iowa Jerome Baker , Ohio St.

Rather top heavy group with a quartet of well rounded prospects but lacking much depth at all. Each of the top four could come off the board within the first 25 picks, the rest could last until the third round.

Cornerback

Denzel Ward , Ohio St. Jaire Alexander , Louisville Josh Jackson, Iowa Isaiah Oliver, Colorado Mike Hughes , UCF Carlton Davis , Auburn Anthony Averett , Alabama Donte Jackson , LSU Duke Dawson, Florida Holton Hill , Texas Tarvarus McFadden , Florida State Kevin Toliver, LSU

Solid if unspectacular crop full of #2 corners. Expect at least four to be selected in each of the first three rounds.

Safety

Derwin James , Florida St. Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama Jessie Bates, Wake Forest Justin Reid, Stanford Ronnie Harrison, Alabama M.J. Stewart , N. Carolina Terrell Edmunds , Virginia Tech Armani Watts , Texas A&M

This versatile safety class features a nice blend of strong, free and hybrid players. The two blue-chippers will likely be top-10 overall picks, and a few more drafted in the top-50.