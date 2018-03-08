NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein mocks OT Mike McGlinchey to the Ravens

The craziness that is NFL free agency will officially begin in a few days and it is very clear what the Baltimore Ravens are primarily in need of; wide receiver, tight end, and inside linebacker.

Also, the draft is only a month away and numerous mock drafts have the Ravens selecting Alabama wide receiver Calvin Ridley. However, interestingly enough, some mock drafts have Baltimore selecting an offensive linemen.

After losing Rick Wagner in free agency, Baltimore signed Austin Howard to a 3-year deal last offseason. Losing John Urschel to retirement and Alex Lewis to injury didn’t help matters either on the offensive line, making it imperative that they get a savvy veteran like Howard. He had a rather rocky start, but Howard finished the season very strong. Although, he is one of the many players that could a cap casualty. Baltimore would like a long-term solution at the position opposite left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein released his second mock draft on Thursday, and the Ravens selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey with the 16th pick. Below are Zierlein’s thoughts on the selection.

“Ozzie Newsome goes with bookend Notre Dame tackles as McGlinchey returns to his role as right tackle to Ronnie Stanley’s left tackle in Baltimore.”

His sophomore season was the last time McGlinchey played right tackle, starting 13 games before moving to Stanley’s former position at Notre Dame when he left for the 2016 NFL Draft. In terms of the receivers, Zierlein has only two going in round one, with Calvin Ridley landing in Green Bay and LSU’s D.J. Clark being selected 29th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Ravens have Howard secured for now and he would still be a solid option to go with in 2018, but releasing him would save $3 million in cap space. It isn’t the ‘splash’ draft pick many want, but it may turn out to be a solid selection for Baltimore.