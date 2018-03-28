Poll: Who would you prefer if both are released, Jermaine Kearse or Dez Bryant?

The Baltimore Ravens are on a quest for wide receivers and tight ends, looking for guys to help this offense out to try to improve upon the units last two months of last season. General manager Ozzie Newsome made it clear their intentions to rebuild the receivers room, and so far, that is the direction they are going in. Jeremy Maclin was released, Mike Wallace departed in free agency to the Philadelphia Eagles and Michael Campanaro is reportedly not expected to return. It even doesn’t seem like veteran tight end Ben Watson is coming back.

Out goes those players, and in comes John Brown, Michael Crabtree, and possibly more. Baltimore had restricted free agents Cameron Meredith, and Willie Snead in for visits last week, and it’s been reported by the Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs that Baltimore is considering giving an offer sheet to Meredith. What Newsome does just as well as anyone is play the game patiently. He waits for an opportunity, and more of them could be coming at the wide receiver position. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Jets have big decisions to make with Dez Bryant and Jermaine Kearse, and they could be on the move soon. Certainly after the most recent tweet by Yahoo! Sports Insider, Jordan Schultz.

The #Cowboys will cut Dez Bryant, after the draft, but make no mistake — they will cut him https://t.co/ydv3DG8Cw5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2018

Bryant struggled a lot last season and never got into sync with quarterback Dak Prescott in 2017, catching 69 receptions, for 838 yards, and six touchdowns. Dez also dropped multiple passes, some crucial and critical. The Cowboys are still talking to Bryant about a possible pay cut, but Dallas can save $12.5 million in cap space if he is designated for a post-June 1st release. With the Cowboys signing Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns recently, and were previously in the running for Sammy Watkins, many are looking at it being a signal that Dallas will move on from Bryant. At the same time however, neither Thompson or Hurns provides what Bryant can do, even though he hasn’t had a 1,000 yard season since 2014, he still can be a playmaker.

After the Jets signed Terrelle Pryor, it looked as if New York might have one of the best young receiving groups in the league with Pryor, Kearse, Robby Anderson, and a returning Quincy Enunwa, entering 2018. Questions do surround Anderson’s status after he was arrested earlier this offseason, and Enunwa is coming off a serious neck injury that kept him on the shelf all of last year. However, with those pieces, the team can be successful and make some noise in the AFC wild-card, but according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, the team could surprisingly release Kearse as he answered a fans question on Twitter.

Kearse is a solid receiver and I think it would be a mistake to get rid of him, but he has a $5M salary (non guaranteed) and that could put him in trouble. He played a lot of slot last yr and Enunwa plays the slot. https://t.co/Tpgdkjcq2j — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 24, 2018

As Cimini stated, Kearse has a non-guaranteed $5 million salary and with the returning Enunwa, it could make Kearse expendable. Kearse had a solid season for the Jets in 2017 after the Seattle Seahawks traded him and a second round pick to New York for Sheldon Richardson. The Jets then traded that second round pick as part of the package deal with the Indianapolis Colts to move up to the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, while Richardson signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Kearse grabbed 65 receptions for 810 yards and five touchdown for the Jets, all career highs.

The Ravens are currently searching the restricted free agent market with their interest in Snead and Meredith, but Kearse and Bryant could become options as free agents. The one thing all four of them have in common is that they will not cost Baltimore any draft picks, Ozzie Newsome’s one true love. Bryant has the highlights, the resume, and the star power to go along with his big play ability. Kearse is underrated and a tough, gritty player with good hands and a knack for converting on third down. Kearse is younger and might have more to offer for the Ravens than Bryant does since last season was his breakout campaign. However, the Ravens loved Bryant during the 2010 draft, and were visibly upset when the Cowboys traded up ahead of them to get him. As mentioned before, Newsome is looking at all options.