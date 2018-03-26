Baltimore Beatdown users draft the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft! (4/32)

The third overall pick of the 2018 Beatdown mock draft was clearly a quarterback. Fans are confident the New York Jets traded up not for Bradley Chubb or Quenton Nelson, but a franchise quarterback. In total, 95% of votes went to either Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield or Josh Allen. But among these three, it wasn’t close. With 431 of the possible 804 votes, Josh Rosen is heading to New York City.

The draft now heads back to the state of Ohio, as the Cleveland Browns are once again, on the clock.

Possible picks:

DE Bradley Chubb — Beatdown users went with Saquon Barkley at second overall to the New York Giants. This allows the Browns to pair Myles Garrett with another edge weapon, furthering their defensive strength. OG Quenton Nelson — The Browns lost their Hall of Fame left tackle, Joe Thomas. While the only team asking if Nelson can play tackle at the NFL level is the Cincinnati Bengals, maybe the Browns are confident he can, without showing their hand. DB Minkah Fitzpatrick — A slightly unexpected pick, but not a bad one. The Browns traded for Damarious Randall less than a month ago, during their incredible triple-trade day. Pairing him with Minkah will work, due to FItzpatrick’s versatility as a defensive back. This pick also frees up Jabrill Peppers to become the hybrid player he’s always been. LB Tremaine Edmunds — Fast, explosive and dynamic. If the Browns don’t want an outside edge rusher, but want to stack the inside with talent, Edmunds is the pick. His 6-foot-5, 253 pound frame, combined with 4.5 speed, is a lethal concoction.

57% Bradley Chubb, DE, NC State (233 votes)

10% Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame (42 votes)

30% Minkah Fitzpatrick, DB, Alabama (122 votes)

1% Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Va Tech. (8 votes) 405 votes total Vote Now

