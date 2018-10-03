ZB’s Waiver Wire Adds for Week 5

Quarterbacks:

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears

Week 4 Stats: 356 Passing YDS, 6 TD, 53 Rushing YDS, 43.5 PTS

Available in 80.6 % of leagues

Despite being on a bye in Week 5, the top scoring option from Sunday is a must add. Mitchell Trubisky aired out for 5 scores in the first half alone, topping out at 6 in the Bears’ drubbing of the Buccaneers. While I truly believe this to be a fluke outing for the former Tar Heel, Trubisky is worth stashing for Week 5 to wait out and see how he follows up his best career performance to date.

Derek Carr, Oakland Raiders

Week 4 Stats: 437 Passing YDS, 4 TD, 2 INT, 31.6 PTS

Available in 79.6 % of leagues

As topsy-turvy as the Raiders’ offense has been to start the Jon Gruden era, there has been one stable factor: Derek Carr. Despite the high turnover number, Carr has thrown for at least 288 yards in every game this season, scoring at least 13 FPTS in 75% of their games. Carr is averaging 20.23 FPTS over the past three games. If you're nervous about Russell Wilson this week against the Rams, hesitant about Patrick Mahomes vs. the Jaguars, or have your starter on a bye, I’ve liked what I've seen out of Carr.

Running Backs:

Nyheim Hines, Indianapolis Colts

Week 4 Stats: 10 Rushing YDS, 9 Receptions, 63 Receiving YDS, 2 Receiving TD, 28.3 PTS

Available in 84.5 % of leagues

After going absolutely berserk in their overtime loss to the Texans on Sunday afternoon, Frank Reich had to have liked what he saw out of his young halfback. Nyheim Hines was electric. Albeit not a large factor on the ground, he was everywhere as a pass-catching option. With the injury to T.Y. Hilton that may keep him sidelined for Thursday Night Football, I’m very intrigued to see how they utilize Andrew Luck’s new weapon.

Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks

Week 4 Stats: 101 Rushing YDS, 2 Rushing TD, 4 Receptions, 23 Receiving YDS, 28.4 PTS

Available in 99.9 % of leagues

Who saw this coming? Pete Carroll apparently. With the last-minute deactivation of Chris Carson against the Cardinals, most fantasy owners assumed Rashard Penny would get the lion-share of the touches against a disappointing Arizona D, that didn't happen. Mike Davis explodes for over a hundred yards on the ground and two scores. While Carson is expected to be back this week against the Rams, it is clearly apparent that Davis, not Penny, is the Seahawks handcuff you want to roster.

Wide Receivers:

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans

Week 4 Stats: 11 Receptions, 109 Receiving YDS, 21.7 PTS

Available in 99.6 % of leagues

Deshaun Watson loves him. Keke Coutee made history in his NFL debut Sunday against the Colts, recording the most receptions by a player in their inaugural NFL game since the NFL-AFL merger. He is my number one flex pickup of the week and if Will Fuller IV misses any time, he needs to be started.

Dede Westbrook, Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 4 Stats: 9 Receptions, 130 Receiving YDS, 3 TD, 21.1 PTS

Available in 87.6 % of leagues

There are two Jacksonville Jaguars wideouts that have flashed fantasy potential this season. I’ve already gone into detail about Keelan Cole, so that leaves one of the most promising performers of Week 4, Dede Westbrook. Although I wouldn't start either of the two, he needs to be rostered in more than 12% of leagues. If Baker Bortles continues to air the ball out with Leonard Fournette injured, Westbrook’s stock will soar.