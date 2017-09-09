Ravens final Week 1 injury report: CB Jaylen Hill out, Sheldon Price doubtful

The Baltimore Ravens and general manager Ozzie Newsome put a lot of emphasis and focus on retooling a secondary that has been a heavy burden to the team over the last five years. Injuries and poor free agent signings like Michael Huff and Kendrick Lewis, along with draft picks like Terrance Brooks and Matt Elam have hurt the secondary immensely.

Newsome has tried to write the wrong by signing Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson, Brandon Carr, and drafting Marlon Humphrey over the last two offseason. He even was able to snag Jaylen Hill as an undrafted free agent. Hill was very impressive all of training camp and in the preseason to earn his place on the team, adding more depth to a position that craves it.

Unfortunately, the Ravens will be without their undrafted Cinderella story this week in Cincinnati, as he will miss the game due to a thigh injury that has sidelined him all week of practice. Fellow cornerback Sheldon Price is listed as doubtful for this weeks opener.

Final #Ravens injury report:

OUT - CB Jaylen Hill (thigh)

DOUBTFUL - CB Sheldon Price (concussion) — WNST (@WNST) September 8, 2017

The Ravens will now enter this week’s game against a Bengals team that has A.J. Green, Brandon LaFell. Tyler Boyd, and Tyler Eifert with only three healthy cornerbacks that include Carr, Humphrey, and Jimmy Smith. Lardarius Webb and Anthony Levine will have to be called upon for depth purposes with Hill out.

Baltimore already finds itself hoping that the secondary can hold up depth-wise and no injuries occur to key players this week against a talented Bengals offense. Especially Smith and Webb who have a troubled injury history.