ICYMI: Browns release S Calvin Pryor

In 2014, the New York Jets made Calvin Pryor the 18th overall selection in the NFL draft, one spot after the Baltimore Ravens picked linebacker C.J. Mosley. Now after spending the offseason in Cleveland since being traded to the Browns, the castoff defensive back will again be looking for a home this season:

Sources: #Browns are expected to release S Calvin Pryor just a few days before the opener after a fight with a teammate before practice. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 7, 2017

This report comes after Pryor reportedly got into a scuffle with wide receiver Ricardo Louis. While the trade may now reflect poorly on the Browns front office, Pryor was already playing for a roster spot since Jabrill Peppers entered the building.

Looking back on the actual draft selection, it was a pretty disastrous one for New York. Pryor had some production, but there were some attitude issues that ultimately boiled over to the point that general Mike Maccagnan was forced to trade him to Cleveland for linebacker Demario Davis.

Back in 2014, Pryor was very much thought of as a possible target for Baltimore in the first round. Thankfully, Ozzie Newsome stuck to his guns and went with Mosley; as they say, the rest is history.

Regardless, Pryor’s inability to keep his hands to himself ensures that the Ravens will not be seeing him in Baltimore for the Week 2 home opener.